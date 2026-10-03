Posted in: Collectibles, Props, Replica | Tagged: indiana jones, regal robot

Regal Robot Debuts New Indiana Jones Kingdom of the Crystal Skull Prop

Regal Robot brings Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull to life with a new replica of Francisco de Orellana’s eerie Death Mask.

Article Summary Regal Robot unveils a new Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull replica: Francisco de Orellana’s Death Mask.

The Indiana Jones collectible was digitally scanned from the original Lucasfilm archive prop for a faithful 1:1 recreation.

Cast in resin with a metallic finish, hand-painted aging, and patina, the Indiana Jones mask is built for display.

Priced at $149, the Indiana Jones Death Mask opens for pre-order October 6 and is slated to ship in Q2 2027.

Regal Robot is bringing a distinctive prop from Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull into the world of high-end movie collectibles with its new Francisco de Orellana Death Mask. This fictional artifact appears early in the 2008 film, where Indiana Jones and Mutt encounter the mask while investigating the remains of Spanish conquistador Francisco de Orellana. Regal Robot is now beautifully bringing this artifact to life with a brand new prop-style deco.

Regal Robot was granted access to the screen-used prop in the Lucasfilm archives, allowing its team to create a high-resolution digital scan of the original mask. This allowed them to give Indiana Jones collectors a faithful 1:1 reproduction of the artifact. The finished replica is constructed from cast resin and given a metallic finish, with hand-applied aging and patina to help recreate that weathered appearance seen in the film. The mask is meant for wall decor, as it features keyhole hangers on the back, but it can also be displayed on a shelf. The Indiana Jones Francisco de Orellana Death Mask is priced at $149, with pre-orders opening on October 6 on the Regal Robot Store with an estimated Q2 2027 release date.

Francisco de Orellana's Death Mask – Indiana Jones Prop

"Announced at San Diego Comic Con, this is our first creation from Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull™! This prop-style decor is even scanned right off the original prop from the film! Francisco de Orellana's Death Mask is a fictional golden burial mask featured in the 2008 film. In the movie, Indiana Jones and Mutt Williams discover the mask in 1957, eventually leading to the discovery of the titular Crystal Skull!"

"In true Regal Robot style, this uniquely authentic decor item is made from cast resin with a metallic finish and hand-painted details like aging and patina to match the look of the real prop. The back features a pair of keyhole hangers for easy display.This great new Indy item is in production now and orders are estimated to begin shipping in Q2 2027. At just $149 this new Indiana Jones item will be available to order on Tuesday, 10/6.26 at Noon EST on our Indiana Jones page!"

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