Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Return to 1989 with McFarlane Toys' New Batman Page Punchers Figure

McFarlane Toys brings Michael Keaton's Batman '89 to life with a 7" Page Punchers figure — fabric cape, updated purple accents, art card and an English reprint of Batman '89 #6.

Article Summary Batman 1989 returns as DC’s Batman ’89 comic expands Tim Burton’s Gotham after Batman Returns with new chaos.

McFarlane Toys unveils a Batman 1989 Page Punchers figure inspired by Batman ’89 #6 and Michael Keaton’s Dark Knight.

The 7-inch DC Multiverse figure features a detailed sculpt, fabric cape, purple accents, and up to 22 points of articulation.

Batman 1989 collectors also get extra hands, a display stand, art card, and Batman ’89 #6 reprint for $27.99.

In 2021, DC Comics unveiled a brand-new miniseries that continued the story of Tim Burton's iconic 1989 Batman film. The comic followed the events of Batman Returns as Gotham City struggled to recover from the chaos of Batman's battles with villains like the Joker and the Penguin. In this universe, both Batman and the Joker have become symbols of vigilantism, with Gotham's citizens inspired by both heroes and criminals. Meanwhile, Harvey Dent places the blame on the Dark Knight, believing Batman has made the city even more dangerous.

Now, McFarlane Toys is bringing this version of the Bat to life with their latest DC Multiverse Page Punchers figure. Inspired by Batman '89 #6, the Dark Knight returns with a brand-new figure capturing the look of Michael Keaton's legendary Caped Crusader. The figure features a detailed sculpt, a fabric cape, and updated purple accents that help recreate the unique style of the Burton universe. While no additional accessories are included, fans will receive a display base, a collectible art card, and an English-language reprint of the comic book. Pre-orders are already available for $27.99 through the McFarlane Toy Store, with a release date expected in late July 2026.

Batman (Page Punchers: Batman 89) 7" Figure w/Comic

"Gotham becomes torn in two as citizens dressed as Batman and The Joker duke it out in the streets. As D.A. Harvey Dent tries to keep the city together, he targets the one problem tearing it apart: BATMAN! And he'll get Bruce Wayne's help in taking down the Dark Knight."

Figure is based on his look from the DC Comics 89 comic.

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Accessories include 2 extra hands, character art card and figure flight stand.

Also includes English-only reprint comic book BATMAN '89 #6.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS x DC DIRECT PAGE PUNCHERS figures.

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