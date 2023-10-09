Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: RSVLTS, star wars

Return to a Galaxy Far, Far Away with RSVLTS New Star Wars Hoodies

Get ready to embrace the light or the dark as RSVLTS returns to the Outer Rim with a new set of Star Wars Performance Hoodies

Star Wars fans, prepare to embark on a galactic adventure like never before with RSVLTS' all-new collection of performance hoodies. That is right, RSVLTS is back, and this time, they are expanding their epic clothing collection to hoodies. Their Performace Hoodie line is not new, and they feature that signature Kunuflex material that is comfy, stretchy and does not shrink. However, the Performace Hoodie line is getting an upgrade as some iconic Star Wars button-down shirt designs are joining the line and just in time for Fall. RSVLTS' unique and artistic shirt designs have always been a treat, and now Star Wars fans can enhance their wardrobe even further with these hoodies. Bounty hunters, Jedi, Smugglers, and more will be thrilled to see five legendary designs return for this line.

Up first is the signature 12 Parsecs that adds the elegance and beauty of the Millennium Falcon to your daily routine. Boba Fett then shows up next with A Bounty A Day, which brings some cartoon Star Wars antics of the infamous bounty hunter to life, which is perfect for anyone making their way through the galaxy. RSVLTS then cashes in on some Beskar Steel once again, as The Mandalorian fans will look as good as the bounty they seek. Fans then get a dash of nostalgia with All Too Easy, which shows some love for Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back with some illustrated scenes from the film featuring your favorite Rebels and agents of the Empire. Last but not least, the bright colors of Tale of Two Jedi return with some artistic styles of Obi-Wan vs. Darth Vader. Each of these Performance Hoodies will be an easy pickup for any Star Wars fans this Fall and will keep you stylish and ready to take on the entire Empire all by yourself.

It is pretty fantastic for RSVLTS to extend their designs to other apparel lines inside their own brand. Fans have been demanding hoodies for a while now, and their comfy designs will easily be a nice go-to for these brisk months. Star Wars fans will be able to blast off into a galaxy far, far away, and in style for $75 each. This entire collection is already live and located right here from RSVLTS in unisex style, along with XS to 4XL sizes being offered. May the Force be with you.

