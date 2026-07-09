Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: RSVLTS, toy story

Return to Andy's Room with RSVLTS New Toy Story Apparel Collection

Some of your favorite toys are back as RSVLTS unveils a brand-new apparel drop that features iconic heroes from the Toy Story franchise

Article Summary RSVLTS launches a new Toy Story apparel collection packed with Pixar-inspired prints, bright colors, and KUNUFLEX comfort.

Toy Story designs highlight Pizza Planet, Buzz Lightyear, Woody, the Aliens, Rex, and classic moments from the films.

The Toy Story drop includes button-downs, tees, shorts, hats, plus women’s, youth, and preschooler sizing options.

Prices range from $30 hats to $70 shirts, and the full Toy Story RSVLTS collection is available now at RSVLTS.com.

Get ready for adventure to infinity and beyond as RSVLTS unveils a brand-new collection inspired by Pixar's beloved Toy Story franchise. This new drop brings together iconic characters, memorable moments, and classic imagery from the beloved films. From revisiting Pizza Planet to blasting off to Star Command and even partying with Partysaurus Rex, RSVLTS has captured it all. The collection features a fun and colorful assortment of designs crafted from RSVLTS' signature KUNUFLEX material. This allows each shirt to stay colorful, strong, and breathable even after washing them. Just like usual, Toy Story fans will be able to choose from a wide range of options, including classic unisex sizing, select women's styles, youth sizes, and preschooler options!

The new Toy Story lineup includes designs celebrating some of the franchise's most recognizable moments, starting with "Cosmic Costumes," which feature the iconic Three-Eyed Aliens in some fun Pixar-themed costumes. The fun continues with "Andy's Toy Box," "Woodcut Woody & Friends," "Partysaurus Rex," and "The Original Roundup Gang" that reunite classic adventures, friends, and memories from the Toy Story films and Shorts. RSVLTS rounded things out with some Buzz Lightyear fun with "What a Spaceport" for Pizza Planet, "Space Ranger Schematics," as well as fun t-shirts like "The Original Buzz Lightyear," and a trip back to "Al's Toy Barn."

For collectors looking to complete their outfit, RSVLTS is also introducing a variety of companion goods like "Howdy," "Yo Delivery Shuttle," and "Space Ranger" 5-panel hats. Pricing for the collection includes button-down shirts at $70, hybrid shorts at $65, mesh shorts at $50, youth button-down shirts at $45, preschooler button-down shirts at $39, vintage crewneck tees at $37, and 5-panel hats at $30. Whether fans are celebrating Woody, Buzz Lightyear, or the entire gang, this lineup offers plenty of ways to bring a little bit of Andy's toy box into everyday life. Be sure to check out this brand new collection, which is already live on RSVLTS.com!

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