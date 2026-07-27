Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Return to Geonosis with Hasbro's New Star Wars: TVC Padmé Amidala

Hasbro has unveiled a Padmé Amidala (Geonosis) figure for the Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Vintage Collection — available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse and arriving Fall 2026.

Article Summary Hasbro revealed Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Padmé Amidala (Geonosis) during San Diego Comic-Con 2026.

Inspired by Attack of the Clones, the 3.75-inch Star Wars figure features Padmé’s Geonosis arena look.

Padmé includes a droid blaster, photo-real head sculpt, and premium soft goods and plastic costume details.

The new Star Wars TVC Padmé pairs with Obi-Wan and Anakin, with pre-orders live now for $19.99 ahead of fall 2026.

Hasbro has unveiled even more new Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Vintage Collection figures, and now it is time to complete the iconic trio. Following the reveals of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker, Senator Padmé Amidala has arrived and is ready to witness the beginning of the Clone Wars. Padmé is depicted in her Geonosis arena outfit and will include a droid blaster, detailed fabric and plastic costume elements, and a photo-real head sculpt.

It is exciting to see new Attack of the Clones figures joining The Vintage Collection, and Padmé will pair perfectly with the upcoming Obi-Wan and Anakin figures. It would also be exciting to see some of the Geonosis arena creatures receive updated releases to accompany these figures, as it has been some time since The Vintage Collection featured new Star Wars creatures. Padmé Amidala is scheduled for release in fall 2026, with pre-orders already available through Hasbro Pulse for $19.99.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection – Padmé Amidala (Geonosis)

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $19.99 | Pre-order on July 27 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Fall 2026). When the Battle of Geonosis began, Padmé fought bravely alongside the Jedi in what she jokingly called "aggressive negotiations" with the Separatists. Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION."

"Based on Padmé Amidala as seen in STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES, this 3.75-inch-scale figure makes a great addition to any fan's collection. Pose out Padmé Amidala (Geonosis) with the included blaster accessory. Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, and collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love. Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, this figure features Kenner branding and package design with a unique VC number for collectability."

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