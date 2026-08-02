Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: dc comics, NECA

Return to the 60s with NECA's New Batman (1966) 8" Clothed Figure

NECA has unveiled a brand new line of retro-inspired action figures that pays tribute to classic DC Comics characters in an 8-inch clothed format

Article Summary NECA’s new Batman 1966 8-inch clothed figure brings Adam West’s classic TV hero to life with retro toy styling.

The Batman figure features tailored fabric clothing, a soft-goods cape, modern articulation, and a faithful likeness.

Accessories include interchangeable hands, a walkie-talkie, and a stringed Batarang, plus fun Batusi pose options.

Batman joins NECA’s growing DC retro line and is up for pre-order now at $44.99 ahead of a Q4 2026 release.

NECA is taking collectors back to the Golden Age of superhero toys with another addition to its retro-inspired DC Comics 8-inch action figure line. This time, the spotlight shines on the Caped Crusader from the beloved 1966 Batman television series. Inspired by the classic cloth action figures of the 1970s, Batman stands 8 inches tall and features a tailored fabric costume as well as a soft-goods cape. The figure faithfully captures Adam West's iconic likeness while blending vintage styling with modern articulation.

Batman includes a fun assortment of accessories inspired by the classic television series, including a walkie-talkie, a Batarang attached to a string, and several interchangeable hands for a variety of poses. NECA was sure to also include a signature pair of hands to help showcase this Caped Crusader's signature dance moves. The Bat joins an expanding lineup that already includes Superman, Green Lantern, and the previously released San Diego Comic-Con exclusive Batman. Collectors who need some modern nostalgia can find pre-orders live for $44.99, with a scheduled Q4 2026 release.

Batman Classic TV Series 8" Clothed Action Figure

"POW! BAM! ZAP! From the classic 1966 TV series starring Adam West, NECA presents this 8-inch clothed Batman action figure. The campy, live-action series followed Batman and his partner Robin as they fought crime and attempted to take down Gotham City's most notorious villains. This figure of the Caped Crusader is dressed in tailored, soft goods clothing inspired by retro toy lines. Wearing his cape and iconic belt, Batman comes equipped with his legendary Batarang (with string), walkie talkie, and interchangeable hands—including "Batusi" hands! Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging perfect for display."

Product Features

8-inch scale (20.32cm)

Made of plastic and fabric

Based on the Batman (1966) TV show

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

Custom fabric clothing

Box Contents

Batman figure

2 Pairs of interchangeable hands

Batarang with string

Walkie talkie

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