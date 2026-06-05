Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, marvel, venom

Return to the Marvel Sonyverse with LEGO's New Venom (2018) Bust

Get ready for some new Venom action as LEGO has debuted a new bust inspired by the hit 2018 Sony Pictures film

Article Summary LEGO unveils a new Venom bust based on the 2018 Sony Pictures film, bringing the Marvel villain-verse to shelves.

The 413-piece Venom build features movie-accurate veins, giant eyes, sharp teeth, and a removable long tongue.

Custom display options include an adjustable jaw, built-in Marvel nameplate pedestal, and an exclusive Venom minifigure.

LEGO Marvel Venom Bust is up for pre-order now at $49.99, with the Sonyverse-inspired set releasing July 1, 2026.

The Sony Villain-verse lives on, as LEGO has just revealed a brand-new Venom set inspired by the 2018 film. Consisting of 413 pieces, the symbiote bust will stand roughly 6.5" tall and 6.5" wide and captures his appearance from the live-action film. The build captures Venom's more veiny appearance with oversized eyes, razor-sharp teeth, and that infamous long tongue. Several facial elements can be customized, allowing builders to remove the tonhe and adjust his jaw for a pose that suits their collection.

LEGO will also include a themed Marvel nameplate and pedestal for the set that is accompanied by an exclusive Venom minifigure. That is right, the Sonyverse can arrive in your Marvel LEGO collection as Venom is getting his on-screen appearance in minifigure form. No signature Symbiote Logo is featured on this figure, but the modernized veins that the movie showcased will be. It does look like LEGO is moving away from the standard LEGO helmet and headset to give LEGO fans minifigures with new bust designs, which is not bad. The LEGO Marvel Venom Bust is available for pre-order now for $49.99 and is scheduled to release on July 1, 2026.

LEGO – Sony Pictures Venom (2018) Bust

"Evoke Venom's sinister style and predatory power with the Venom Bust (76356), a LEGO® ǀ Marvel model building kit for adult enthusiasts. This Marvel collectible and accompanying minifigure reflect the iconic Spider-Man villain as seen in Marvel Studios' 2018 movie."

Vivid details highlight the creature's muscular physique, emphasizing the veins, eyes, teeth and tongue, which can be removed to alter the appearance. The bust incorporates a decorative nameplate built into the pedestal with an option to display the Venom minifigure alongside the completed model. The Venom Bust also comes with the downloadable LEGO Builder app, which allows users to zoom, rotate in 3D and track progress. This building set contains 413 pieces."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!