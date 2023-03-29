Return to the Sands of Tatooine with Hasbro's Tusken Raider 4-Pack New Star Wars collectibles have arrived for Mando Mania including a brand new and exclusive army builder set from Hasbro

The Sand People are easily startled, but they have to Hasbro and in greater numbers. Releasing as part of the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection, a new army building set has arrived featuring the Tusken Raiders. It looks like this set of Tusken Warriors comes from the recent Disney + project Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett. Four different Sand People come to life with four different stylings that make each one stand out. This set will go perfectly with the solo released Tusken Warrior figure that Hasbro also has on the way. Hopefully, this means a new unarmed Boba Fett figure is on the way, allowing fans to reunite him with the tribe. This set is priced at $59.99 and will be a shopDisney and Hasbro Pulse Exclusive. Pre-orders are currently live right here, with the Tusken Raiders set to arrive in Fall 2023.

Build Your Own Tusken Raider Tribe with Hasbro

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION TUSKEN RAIDERS – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $59.99/Available: Fall 2023). Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION TUSKEN RAIDERS figure multipack. These Tusken Warrior action figures are inspired by the characters in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett live-action series on Disney+."

"Survival in the unforgiving desert of Tatooine requires strict training and discipline for the members of a Tusken tribe. Led by a chieftain, each member of the clan must learn to be useful. Some become guards, while others grow up to be skilled warriors. These figures feature premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes 4 figures and 5 entertainment-inspired staff accessories. Available for pre-order 3/29 at 1pm ET exclusively at Hasbro Pulse and Shop Disney."