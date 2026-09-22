Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Reunite the Bat-Family with McFarlane Toys DC Page Punchers Tim Drake

The DC Multiverse is not ending just yet, as McFarlane Toys is back with even more DC Comics figures including Tim Drake

Article Summary McFarlane Toys brings Tim Drake back in the DC Page Punchers Bat-Family wave as a Red Platinum Nightwing #81 chase.

This Tim Drake figure is a modified reissue with updated arm and leg paint, a longer soft-goods cape, and new packaging.

Tim Drake includes 8 extra hands, a display base, an art card, and an English-only reprint of Nightwing #81.

Fans can hunt the Tim Drake chase variant or pre-order online now for $29.99 ahead of its October 2026 release.

A new wave of DC Comics Page Punchers figures is on the way, with this one being focused on the Bat-Family. This wave will consist of Batman and Nightwing, who will also have a Red Platinum variant featuring Dick Grayson as Boy Wonder and the return of Tim Drake. Tim Drake will be featured as the Red Platinum exclusive variant for the DC Comics Page Punchers Nightwing #81 figure. This is a modified reissue of the popular DC Multiverse Tim Drake figure that will come in new packaging and include a reprinted copy of Nightwing #81.

Tim Drake features a similar design compared to his previous release, but we have a modified paint deco on his legs and arms, as well as a longer soft-goods cape. No weapons are included, but he will come with a nice variety of swappable hands, allowing for some fun dynamic posing. This Red Platinum Edition figure will be a chase variant of the Nightwing DC Page Punchers release, but it can also be pre-ordered online for $29.99, with an October 2026 release.

McFarlane Toys DC Direct Robin Tim Drake

"He has gone by Robin, Red Robin, and simply Drake, but despite his costume and moniker changes, Tim Drake's mission has never changed. The third Robin to pick up the mantle, and the only one to do so by deducing Batman's secret identity, Tim earned his place at his mentor's side, applying his computer expertise, his natural leadership, and most of all, his tenacity, to help protect and defend the citizens of Gotham City."

ROBIN is based on his look from the NIGHTWING #81 comic

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing

Includes 8 extra hands, art card and base

Also includes English-only reprint comic book NIGHTWING #81

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS x DC DIRECT PAGE PUNCHERS figures

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