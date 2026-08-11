Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged:

Revisit the Events of Alien: Earth with NECA's Ultimate Xenomorph

NECA is bringing the horror back to your collection as they unveil new Ultimate figures including Alien: Earth Ultimate Xenomorph

Article Summary NECA unveils the Alien: Earth Ultimate Xenomorph, inspired by the redesigned creature from the new FX series.

The 7-inch Alien: Earth Xenomorph features an articulated jaw, inner mouth, bendable tail, and swap hands.

Accessories include a Facehugger, chestburster, closed egg, and extra hands to expand your Alien: Earth display.

NECA’s Alien: Earth Ultimate Xenomorph is priced at $43.99 and scheduled to arrive in Q1 2027.

Alien: Earth is a unique and brand-new addition to the Alien franchise created by Ridley Scott. The new TV series tells the tale of a mysterious research vessel that has just crash-landed on Earth. Not only does it contain the discovery of a lifetime, but it is now the subject of a race between two major corporations to discover and retrieve its contents. However, this research vessel contains some of the deadliest creatures from around the galaxy, including the legendary Xenomorphs. It is now up to a ragtag group of soldiers to discover the secrets of this research vessel, coming face-to-face with one of the universe's greatest threats. Now NECA is bringing it to life.

A brand-new Alien: Earth Xenomorph has been unveiled, standing 7 inches tall and showcasing its updated, redesigned look from the FX TV show. This Alien: Earth Xenomorph comes with a nice variety of accessories, including interchangeable hands, a Facehugger, a chest burster, closed eggs, and some fun features like an articulated jaw, an inner mouth, and a possible tongue. A lot of detail was put into this unique Alien: Earth Xenomorph, and fans will be able to bring it home for $43.99 in Q1 2027.

Alien: Earth Ultimate Xenomorph Action Figure

"When a mysterious research vessel crash-lands on Earth, a ragtag group of tactical soldiers makes a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat. From FX's Alien: Earth, NECA presents this Ultimate Xenomorph action figure based on the redesigned look of the classic creatures in the hit show. This 7-inch scale figure features an articulated jaw, inner mouth, and bendable tail for posing. It includes interchangeable hands, closed egg, facehugger, and chestburster with poseable tails. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging."

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Alien: Earth TV series

Highly articulated

Collector-friendly window box packaging

Box Contents

Xenomorph figure

4 Interchangeable hands

Facehugger

Closed egg

Chestburster

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!