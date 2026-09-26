Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Super7, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Rocksteady Joins Super7's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ReAction+

A new wave of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ReAction+ figures is on the way from Super7 inspired by the 1987 animated series

Article Summary Super7 adds Rocksteady to its Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ReAction+ line, inspired by the 1987 animated series.

The 4-inch TMNT villain figure features nine points of articulation, a removable helmet, and classic cartoon styling.

Rocksteady includes a rifle, sword, and sheath, giving collectors key accessories to recreate his animated look.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ReAction+ Wave 02 Rocksteady is available from Super7 for $25, joining Bebop on shelves.

Bebop isn't going to be causing trouble alone, as his longtime partner in crime is finally joining him in Super7's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ReAction+ lineup. Rocksteady is bringing his classic mutant rhinoceros look to the latest wave, giving collectors another way to recreate one of the most recognizable villainous duos from the original TMNT cartoon. Inspired by the classic 1987 animated series, Rocksteady features his familiar military-inspired outfit, horned rhinoceros head, and signature tough-guy attitude. Super7 has captured the character in its retro ReAction+ style, giving him a look that feels right at home alongside the colorful cast of vintage-inspired TMNT figures.

The figure stands approximately 4 inches tall and features nine points of articulation, allowing collectors to pose Rocksteady in a variety of ways. He also comes with a bladed weapon and a removable helmet, giving him some extra accessories to help bring his classic cartoon appearance to life. Just like the rest of the ReAction+ lineup, Rocksteady comes in colorful, retro-inspired card-back packaging. The presentation gives the figure plenty of nostalgic appeal, whether you plan to keep him sealed or add him to a larger TMNT display. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ReAction+ Wave 02 Rocksteady figure is available from Super7 for $25. With Bebop joining him in the same wave, this is a great opportunity for collectors to bring the classic mutant duo together on the shelf.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ReAction+ Wave 02 Rocksteady

"A comic-loving creature of the mutated kind is hungry for Turtle soup. Rocksteady is here to crash the party as a ReAction+ Figure. This retro-style 4" scale poseable action figure has 9 points of articulation, and is rendered down to every incriminating detail, including his rhinoceros tusk. This collectible comes with a rifle, a sword, and sheath accessories, to cause massive destruction at Shredder's command. Inspired by the 1987 animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle series, Rocksteady wants in on the action. Assemble your lean mean green fearsome fighting team to take on this Rocksteady ReAction+ Figure."

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