Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: disney, RSVLTS

RSVLTS Celebrates Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas with New Collection

RSVLTS celebrates Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas with festive KUNUFLEX shirts, a crewneck sweatshirt, and a dad hat for Disney fans.

Article Summary RSVLTS celebrates Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas with a festive new Disney apparel collection full of holiday cheer.

Four KUNUFLEX button-downs highlight Mickey, Goofy, and seasonal scenes from Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas.

Select Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas styles come in unisex, women’s, youth, and preschool sizes for family matching.

The collection also includes a Merry Mickey crewneck, dad hat, and RSVLTS.com pricing starting at $30.

Christmas is coming early for Disney fans as RSVLTS is spreading some holiday magic with a brand-new apparel collection inspired by Disney's Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas. Featuring classic characters, festive designs, and plenty of seasonal cheer, this latest collection gives fans a stylish way to celebrate one of Disney's beloved holiday traditions. As expected, the collection brings a wide range of designs to RSVLTS' signature KUNUFLEX material, offering the comfortable, lightweight feel fans have come to expect from the brand. Four festive button-down designs lead the lineup, including "Stuck on Christmas," "A Very Goofy Christmas," "Gift of the Magi," and "From Our Pals to Yours."

Each design is available in classic unisex sizing, with select styles also offered in women's, youth, and preschooler sizes. That means the whole family can get in on the holiday fun, whether you're heading to a Christmas party, visiting the parks, or settling in for a seasonal movie marathon. But the festive fun doesn't stop with button-down shirts! RSVLTS is also expanding the collection with a new "Merry Mickey" crewneck sweatshirt and matching dad hat. Now you can really embrace the holiday spirit with an entire wardrobe featuring Mickey Mouse.

As for pricing, the button-down shirts retail for $70 each, while the Merry Mickey crewneck sweatshirt retails for $75. The dad hat rounds out the collection at $30. With Mickey Mouse, Goofy, and a whole lot of Christmas nostalgia leading the way, RSVLTS has another festive collection ready for Disney fans. Whether you're shopping for yourself or looking for a holiday gift, these designs bring a little extra Disney magic to the season. Be sure to snag an RSVLTS Gift Card this holiday season to give the gift of style and fun. The Disney's Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas Collection is already live right now on RSVLTS.com.

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