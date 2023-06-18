Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: father's day, RSVLTS, star wars

RSVLTS Embraces the Dark Side with Star Wars: I Am Your Father's Day

Nothing can keep RSVLTS down as they are pack with yet another button-down collection for Star Wars celebrating I Am Your Fathers Day

Father's Day is here, and RSVLTS is celebrating in style in a galaxy far, far away. That is right, a new Kunuflex button-down collection is here for Star Wars fans for I Am Your Father's Day! The galaxy's #1 dad is, of course, front and center with most of these designs that beautifully embrace the dark side of the Force. RSVLTS has done it again with an awe-inspiring (most impressive) collection that Star Wars fans will not want to miss and will consist of:

Like My Father Before Me

Not only is RSVLTS celebrating I Am Your Father's Day for 2023, but also the 40th Anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Let the hate flow through you as the battle between Luke Skywalker vs. Darth Vader is captured right on this button-down. Put your robotic fist down and embrace the full power of Father's Day.

3D Vader

Give yourself to the dark side; it is the only way to wear RSVLST next I Am Your Father's Day button-down. 3D Vader is here to add a trippy new look to your wardrobe; good and evil clash within him, and now so does your shirt. Fulfill your destiny and add this new Star Wars button-down to your collection today!

Imperial March

Bring peace, freedom, justice, and security to your new Empire with a new look and theme song with this Star Wars Kunuflex button-down. The Imperial March comes to life with this design, featuring a red and black color with Darth Vader shattered around. The Age of the Empire has arrived, and you will embrace the dark side and your new look with pride and power.

The Ultimate Weapon

Become the Ultimate Weapon with RSVLTS as they keep their slick Roper Style button-downs coming. Etchings of Darth Vader and the Death Star are featured here, adding some Sith energy to your look. Whether you're rounding up Rebels or attending an Imperial cookout this summer, this button-down will have you ruling the galaxy in style.

Lil Troopers

Darth Vader is not the only iconic dad in the world of Star Wars, as Jango Fett has unleashed an entire Clone Army. The ultimate dad deserves the ultimate button-down, and Lil Troopers does just this. RSVLTS captures trooper design from the entire Skywalker Saga here, from the Clone Wars with Commander Cody to Imperial Scout Troopers and even some love for the First Order. This elegant Kunuflex button-down is what every Star Wars dad needs this summer, so take your shot today!

Galactic Bounty

You can not have a Star Wars drop without the galaxy's deadliest bounty hunter, and Boba Fett has arrived. The final Star Wars: I Am Your Father's Day collection shirt featuring the legendary warrior in all his glory. Boba has ditched the colors and returned to his more prototype colors for this release that truly stands out. Become a simple man making your way through the galaxy, like your Father before you.

RSVLTS knows how to capture the magic and wonder of Star Wars perfectly, and these shirts show just that. Each one is packed with character, a story to tell, and love for one of cinema's beloved franchises. Most of these shirts are offered in a variety of styles, with 3D Vader, Lil Troopers, and Imperial March featuring classic, women, youth, and preschool sizes/styles. However, Like My Father Before Me is the usual classic style, with The Ultimate Weapon showing off that roper style beautifully. Celebrate I Am Your Father's Day the right way by snagging one or all of these today on RSVLTS.com at 4 PM EST or on the RSVTS App. Be sure to check out some of their other new collections too, like Marvel Villains (here) and 100 Years of Disney (here).

