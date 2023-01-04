RSVLTS Kicks of 2023 with New Collection of Marvel Comics Flannels

It was only the other day when we talked about the hit clothing company RSVLTS and its impressive lineup of apparel (found here). The new year has just started, and RSVLTS is already kicking off 2023 with a marvelous set of new shirts. Unlike previous releases, we are looking at another one of their impressive styles with the BorlandFlex. Winter months mean you need something to keep you comfy, warm, and stylish, and these flannels do just that. To make things even better, a whole new set of Marvel Comics themed designs have arrived. That is right, explore the world of Marvel once more with comfort and style as these iconic heroes and villains join your wardrobe.

The World of Marvel Comics Arrives at RSVLTS Once Again

We travel all over the world of Marvel with this collection from the golden city of Asgard with Thor and Loki, the city of Wakanda with Black Panther, and the arrival of chaos magic with Scarlet Witch. Each of these RSVLTS Borland Flex flannels features a color scheme similar to each hero and villain, along with some comic book surprises. All four Marvel Comics flannels feature the characters on the side seam, keeping them hidden but part of the design. To make things better, each long-sleeved shirt has hidden Marvel Easter Eggs under the collar. Black Panther has Wakandan symbols, Loki features a cryptic dagaz mosaic, Scarlet Witch casts a hex, and Thor brings the thunder.

RSVLTS is already bringing some heat to 2023 right out of the gate with this lineup of Marvel Comics BorlandFlex flannels. It is truly remarkable for RSVLTS to constantly be dishing out new and unique apparel like this allowing fans to truly wear their fandoms. Be sure to find all four of these flannels for purchase right now and here online as well as through the RSVLTS app. While you are at it, check out some of the other Marvel Comics apparel they have to offer, like their new Guardians of the Galaxy Kunuflex button-down collection. Stay tuned for more RSVLTS collections as they come, and be sure to get yours while you can.