Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: RSVLTS, star trek

RSVLTS Reaches The Final Frontier with First-Ever Star Trek Collection

RSVLTS is thrilled to announce its first-ever Star Trek collection — the final frontier has officially arrived.

Article Summary RSVLTS launches its first-ever Star Trek collection, featuring KUNUFLEX button-downs, polos, tees, a bomber, and hat.

The Star Trek apparel lineup includes six themed button-downs inspired by Tribbles, Spock, Arena, and more.

Four Star Trek All-Day Polos channel Kirk, Scotty, Spock, and Redshirt, plus a Final Frontier bomber jacket.

RSVLTS’ Star Trek collection is live now, with button-downs at $70, polos at $72, the bomber at $87, and hat at $30.

RSVLTS is thrilled to announce its first-ever Star Trek collection, bringing the legendary universe of Star Trek together with RSVLTS' signature approach to pop culture apparel. Built for longtime Trekkies, casual fans, collectors, and anyone ready to boldly go wherever their wardrobe takes them, the collection offers a wide array of designs across a range of styles and formats. At the heart of the collection is RSVLTS' signature comfy, stretchable, and never-fading KUNUFLEX material, which will be available in classic unisex styles and select designs offered in women's styles and sizing. This new Star Trek collection will consist of six button-ups, two vintage crewneck tees, a reversible bomber jacket, a five-panel hat, and four polos!

From iconic moments and memorable characters to deep-cut nods for those who know their Trek, the collection is packed with details designed to make fans look twice. The button-down lineup features six distinct designs: All Systems Go, Beam Us Up, The Trouble With Tribbles, Live Long and Prosper, Arena, and The Corbomite Maneuver. From honoring and iconic Vulcan, battling lizards in space, to even a trip on the U.S.S. Enterprise, RSVLTS has you covered, and the mission doesn't stop there!

For fans looking to expand beyond the classic RSVLTS button-down, the collection also includes vintage-inspired crewneck tees with Warp Speed and Beyond Orbit! RSVLTS also wants you to assemble your crew with not one, but four different All-Day Polos inspired by some of the legendary crew members. The Kirk, The Scotty, The Spock, and Redshirt (long sleeve) will allow you to take on any role inside the Enterprise that you wish. There is even a The Final Frontier reversible bomber jacket with a matching 5-panel hat that will allow you to show some love for the Starfleet Academy.

Whether you're plotting a course to the next convention, heading out for a night with the crew, or simply looking to add a little more adventure to your everyday rotation, RSVLTS' first-ever Star Trek collection is ready for duty. Each All-Day Polo will be $72, while The Final Frontier reversible bomber jacket is $87 and its coordinating 5-panel hat is $30. The rest of the Button-Downs will come in at $70 each, with classic (unisex)and women's styles/sizing being offered. The RSVLTS x Star Trek collection is already ready to be yours as the entire collection is already live on RSVLTS.com. Live long and prosper.

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