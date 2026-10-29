Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: RSVLTS, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

RSVLTS Reveals Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin Collection

RSVLTS unveils a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin apparel collection

Article Summary RSVLTS unveils a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin collection inspired by Mikey’s dark future.

The TMNT apparel lineup includes KUNUFLEX button-downs, a shirt jacket, performance hoodie, tee, and hat.

Designs like Fallen Hero, Rough Draft Ronin, and Nightfall Ninja channel the comic’s gritty, mature style.

Prices range from $35 to $120, giving Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans wearable Last Ronin collector gear.

The Ninja Turtles are stepping into a darker future as RSVLTS unveils a new apparel collection inspired by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin. Based on the acclaimed comic book series that follows Michelangelo as the last surviving member of his family, this latest collection brings the Turtles' gritty, post-apocalyptic world to a range of button-down shirts, hoodies, tees, and accessories. Originally developed from an idea by TMNT co-creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, The Last Ronin is a more mature take on the familiar heroes, in which Mikey's future is shaped by loss, vengeance, and the fight to preserve his family's legacy.

RSVLTS now captures this darker atmosphere with a variety of designs inspired by the comic's characters and visual storytelling. The collection features several comic book-inspired designs crafted from the brand's signature KUNUFLEX material. This button-down set consists of "Torn Apart," "Fallen Hero," "The Past Returns," "Rough Draft Ronin," "Radical Ronin," and "Nightfall Ninja." Rough Draft Ronin captures some black-and-white sketches that Eastman fans will not want to miss, while The Fallen Hero captures the first appearance of this legendary story arc.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles "Fallen Hero" design will also receive a heavy-duty shirt jacket that will take your ninja status to a new level. For shell-shocked fans who need something more for the upcoming winter months, then "Red Rising" is the performance hoodie for you. Collectors and fans can also pick up the "Red Rising" TLB hat, to finish your ninja fit. RSVLTS does round out the apparel lineup is the "Know Peace" vintage crewneck tee, with each will be available primarily in classic unisex sizing, with select styles also offered in women's sizing.

Prices range from $35 for the TLB hat and $37 for the vintage crewneck tee to $70 for the button-down shirts. The performance hoodie retails for $82, while the heavy-duty shirt jacket retails for $120. With its mix of comic-inspired artwork and everyday-wearable styles, RSVLTS' new The Last Ronin collection offers longtime Turtle fans another way to celebrate one of the franchise's darkest and most memorable stories. The entire collection is available for purchase on RSVLTS.com!

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