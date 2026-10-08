Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: RSVLTS, the lost boys

RSVLTS Takes Fans Back to Santa Carla with The Lost Boys Collection

RSVLTS is ready for some vampire fun as they unveil a brand-new button-down series with The Lost Boys Collection

Article Summary RSVLTS revives The Lost Boys with a new apparel collection inspired by the cult 1987 vampire classic.

Three KUNUFLEX button-downs channel Santa Carla with designs based on iconic The Lost Boys moments and imagery.

The Lost Boys collection also includes two vintage-style crewneck tees, featuring Night Riders and I Still Believe.

Sizes run from XS to 4XL, with shirts and tees available now at RSVLTS for fans ready to dress for the night.

The night is calling, the vampires are out, and Santa Carla has officially made its way into your wardrobe. RSVLTS is taking fans back to one of the most beloved vampire movies of the 1980s with a brand-new collection inspired by The Lost Boys. Combining nostalgic movie magic with RSVLTS' signature pop-culture apparel, this new lineup is ready to bring some serious vampire vibes to your closet. Released in 1987, The Lost Boys has become a cult classic, blending horror, comedy, teen rebellion, and unforgettable '80s style all into one blood-filled package. Now, RSVLTS is giving fans a chance to celebrate that legacy with five new designs that pull inspiration from some of the movie's most iconic characters, food choices, and more.

Leading the collection are three KUNUFLEX short-sleeve button-down shirts, each offering its own spin on the world of Santa Carla. The "Surviving the Night" design embraces the dangerous side of the vampire-filled California town, while "They're Only Noodles, Michael" taps into one of the film's most recognizable and hilarious moments. Rounding things out is "Welcome to Santa Carla," a design that feels like the perfect invitation to spend a night, or an entire summer, in the murder capital of the world. Each of these deadly button-downs are priced at $70 and are available in sizes from XS through 4XL.

But the collection doesn't stop with the signature RSVLTS button-downs. Fans looking for something with a more vintage-inspired feel can also check out two crewneck tees: "Night Riders" and "I Still Believe" are two designs fans can really sink their teeth into. Priced at $37 each, these shirts bring a classic, worn-in aesthetic to the collection while celebrating the unmistakable atmosphere of The Lost Boys. RSVLTS continues to embrace the power of Halloween with yet another impressive collection that is already up for purchase right now on RSVLTS.com.

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