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Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer Has A Very Shiny Foil Trading Card

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer Has A Very Shiny Foil Trading Card from Dynamite Entertainment in time for Christmas

Article Summary Dynamite Entertainment is releasing Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer Trading Cards inspired by the 1964 TV special.

The Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer Trading Cards come in Value Box and limited Hobby editions for collectors.

Hobby boxes are capped at 5,000 worldwide and guarantee one one-of-one sketch card with original hand-drawn art.

The 91-card Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer Trading Cards set includes foil, parallels, puzzle cards, and more.

Okay, so it seems that the animated Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is a big thing in the US. In the UK, we are more into The Snowman. But I have seen glimpses over the years. And now Dynamite Entertainment is launching a trading card set celebrating the 1964 stop-motion animated television special, for the first time ever. To be fair, I'm not entirely sure anyone ever thought to do it before… what would you trade them for, anyway?

"The illuminating leader of the reindeer crew gets his very own rookie card, more than 60 years after his unforgettable debut. Fans have been waiting decades for this, and now they can mark the occasion with the world's most famous reindeer! The "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" Trading Cards are an all-new collectible series inspired by the stop-motion animated television special and all of the holiday cheer it brings each and every year to children and families. Bringing together holiday nostalgia, iconic characters, original artwork, and the excitement of trading card collecting, this release offers fans an entirely new way to celebrate the season and one of the most cherished Christmas traditions of all time. This set features licensed stills from the film, showcasing all the unforgettable characters, including Rudolph, Clarice, Hermey, Yukon Cornelius, Bumble, Sam the Snowman, and the residents of the Island of Misfit Toys. It celebrates the magical moments and icons that have captivated audiences over the years." "The set is available in two variations: the Value Box Edition and the Hobby Edition. Value Box sets are available in boxes with 6 packs each, with 5 cards per pack featuring official art from the film and the chance to discover special inserts. The Hobby Edition is the ultimate collector's dream, with a worldwide production limit of just 5,000 boxes. This set is designed for serious collectors and passionate Rudolph fans, offering a premium collecting experience with rare cards, original artwork, and special surprises! Each Hobby box includes 20 packs, with 5 cards each. Every single Hobby box is guaranteed at least one sketch card. These feature truly unique one-of-one artwork hand drawn directly on the card by a roster of fan-favorite artists. No two cards are the same and they all offer unique stylistic looks at this iconic set of characters!

"The collection kicks off with a beautifully designed 91-card base set that takes collectors on a nostalgic journey through the television special. Fans will follow Rudolph's earliest adventures as he grapples with his glowing red nose, his friendships, challenges, and ultimate triumph. Other premium insert cards beyond the base collection include numbered parallels, foil cards, puzzle cards, and more!"

The "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" Trading Cards will be available at Walmart, Target, Dick's Sporting Goods, and other participating retailers that Brits like me don't have.

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