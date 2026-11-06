Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: star wars, Tamashii Nations

S.H.Figuarts Star Wars Princess Leia Movie Poster Color Figure Debuts

Tamashii Nations celebrates Star Wars' 50th anniversary with a new Princess Leia Movie Poster Color figure inspired by A New Hope.

Article Summary Tamashii Nations marks Star Wars: A New Hope 50th anniversary with an S.H.Figuarts Princess Leia Movie Poster Color figure.

The Star Wars Princess Leia figure recreates her 1977 poster-inspired look with digital coloring and updated facial sculpts.

Accessories include interchangeable heads, hood, hands, and a blaster for key Star Wars: A New Hope display options.

Princess Leia joins Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader, with the Star Wars figure set for an April 2027 release at ¥9,900.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope, and Tamashii Nations is celebrating with some brand-new releases! A new variety of Star Wars Movie Poster Color Version figures is on the way, capturing iconic characters from the original film. One of these figures is the arrival of Princess Leia, faithfully redesigned to match her appearance in the original 1977 theatrical poster. Carrie Fisher's likeness has been beautifully captured using Tamashii's digital coloring technology to recreate her iconic look.

Princess Leia will be featured in her sculpted white outfit, as seen at the beginning of A New Hope, and will come with two interchangeable head sculpts and an interchangeable hood. Other accessories include two interchangeable hands and a blaster, allowing fans to recreate some memorable scenes from the film's opening sequence. It is always nice to see Tamashii Nations revisit the original trilogy, especially when they give collectors something a little different from previous releases. Princess Leia will be released alongside Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader Movie Poster Color Version figures, which are also available for preorder. Princess Leia is scheduled to release in April 2027. Pre-orders are not yet available stateside, but they are currently live overseas for ¥9,900.

Princess Leia (STAR WARS: A New Hope) -Movie Poster Color

"Princess Leia Organa" from *Star Wars: Episode IV—A New Hope* is now available at S.H.Figuarts in a color scheme inspired by the original movie poster! "Princess Leia Organa," the princess of the planet Alderaan, appears on S.H.Figuarts in a color scheme inspired by the original movie poster.

The facial expression parts have been completely redesigned. A wide variety of optional parts are included, and it's also possible to recreate the figure wearing a hood."

Main body

2 pairs of interchangeable hands

Interchangeable expression part

Blaster

Interchangeable hood

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