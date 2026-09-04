Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: godzilla, hiya toys

S.H.MonsterArts Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II Poster Figure Revealed

Tamashii Nations is back with a new Movie Graphic Plus S.H.MonsterArts figure as they return to the events of Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II

Article Summary Tamashii Nations reveals a new S.H.MonsterArts Godzilla Movie Graphic Plus figure inspired by Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla.

This 1993 poster-coloring Godzilla features orange eyes, bright blue dorsal fins, and a charged-up mouth effect.

Yuji Sakai directed the sculpt, paint, and production, delivering a highly detailed Godzilla collectible with articulation.

Pre-orders are live in Japan for about $78, with a mini Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II poster and a 2027 release.

The King of the Monsters returns as Tamashii Nations unveils their newest S.H.MonsterArts figure. This new release will be part of their ongoing Movie Graphic Plus line, which brings iconic versions of Godzilla and his rogues' gallery to life as depicted on classic movie posters. Collectors get to return to 1993 for the next release with Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II. The King beautifully leaps right off the poster, featuring a new color scheme, orange eyes, bright blue dorsal fins, and a charged-up mouth.

This new release is brought to life with the help of Yuji Sakai, a leading expert in sculpting the King of the Monsters. Tamashii Nations has done another incredible job of bringing this legendary kaiju and all his glory to life, making this a new must-have figure for any dedicated collector. Godzilla will have a nice variety of articulation and will come with a miniaturized poster for Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II, allowing him to be displayed in a nostalgic new way. Pre-orders are already live in Japan for roughly $78. Be sure to stay tuned for import releases on sites like BigBadToyStore, with a 2027 release date.

"Godzilla (Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla Poster Coloring Ver.)" is now available as part of the "Movie Graphic Plus" series, which includes a poster art set. This figure recreates the "Godzilla" depicted on the original poster for the 1993 film *Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla* at S.H.MonsterArts. It was brought to life under the direction of Yuji Sakai—a leading expert in Godzilla sculpting—who served as the original sculptor, painter, and production supervisor."

"The entire body of "Godzilla" is colored to resemble the colors depicted on the poster for Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla. Brushwork matching the poster's color scheme is applied to various parts to recreate the image of the illustration. Furthermore, the inside of the mouth is colored to give the impression of glowing light, further recreating the impression of the illustration."

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