Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, mattel

Saja Boys Abby Gets New KPop Demon Hunters Figure from Mattel

Mattel is ready to crack some "Soda Pop" as they debut a new KPop Demon Hunters action figure inspired by the Saja Boys

Article Summary Mattel expands KPop Demon Hunters with a new Saja Boys Abby figure, spotlighting his “Soda Pop” stage look.

The 6.5-inch KPop Demon Hunters Abby action figure features 18 points of articulation and detailed sculpting.

Accessories include alternate demon face plates, extra hands, a beanie, Orange Soda can, autograph, and base.

KPop Demon Hunters Saja Boys Abby is up for pre-order now at $22.99, with a late July 2026 release date.

KPop Demon Hunters continues to expand its collectible lineup as Mattel rolls out a new wave of figures inspired by the hit animated film. With the series celebrating its first anniversary, attention is shifting from HUNTR/X to the Saja Boys, and now it's Abby's turn to take the spotlight. Known as the high-energy powerhouse of the group, Abby brings explosive charisma and abs to every performance. This fan favorite, Saja Boys, is also a skilled supernatural warrior who is ready to steal your soul as well as your heart, and now he comes to life!

This new KPop Demon Hunters 6.5" action figure captures Abby in his signature "Soda Pop" stage look, and features 18 points of articulation. A lot of detail and accessories are featured with these figures, and Abby comes equipped with multiple interchangeable demon face plates and a variety of hand options. Mattel was sure to include key accessories, such as his beanie, signature Orange Soda can, and an autographed ab picture. With vibrant styling, detailed sculpting, and fun accessories, the Saja Boys are ready to steal your KPop collection with style and catchy tunes. Pre-orders are already live for Mattel's KPop Demon Hunters: Saja Boys action figures for $22.99 with a late July 2026 release date.

KPop Demon Hunters Saja Boys Abby "Soda Pop" Action Figure

"From Mattel comes the Abby action figure from the popular animated film, KPop Demon Hunters! This 6.5-inch figure is highly detailed and has multiple points of articulation. Add this Abby figure to your collection! Other figures shown not included (sold separately)."

Product Features

6.5 inches (16.51cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the KPop Demon Hunters franchise

Highly detailed

Multiple points of articulation

Box Contents

Abby figure

2 Face plates

2 Pairs of hands

Beanie

Saja Boys soda pop can

Abs sketch

Figure base

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