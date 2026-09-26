Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: boss fight studio, hero H.A.C.K.S

Salvage the Galaxy with the 1/18 Hero H.A.C.K.S. Galactic Prospectors

Get ready to expand your Hero H.A.C.K.S. collection as Boss Fight Studio is back with a new wave of 1/18 scale action figures

Article Summary Boss Fight Studio expands Hero H.A.C.K.S. with Zarko Resources Inc., a 1/18 scale Galactic Prospectors release.

The sci-fi figure features 25 points of articulation plus a mining tool, drill, blaster, radar dish, helmet, and backpack.

Hero H.A.C.K.S. collectors can swap heads to create Zarko, Kur’lee, and Xiito from one customizable army builder.

Zarko Resources Inc.: Galactic Prospectors is up for pre-order at BigBadToyStore for $29.99, arriving in early Q3 2027.

The search for the next big score is taking collectors across the galaxy as Boss Fight Studio introduces Zarko Resources Inc.: Galactic Prospectors to their growing Hero H.A.C.K.S. series. This unusual trio of spacefaring prospectors is on a mission to find valuable Karian crystals, and they are willing to travel across the stars to strike it rich. Boss Fight Studio has packed the Galactic Prospectors figure with 25 points of articulation, alternate parts, and plenty of accessories for an invasion. The figure also comes with a variable mining tool, drill attachment, blaster attachment, radar dish, space helmet, backpack, and alternate hands.

There is also a clever customization feature in this release: collectors can swap Zarko's head with the included alternate heads to make Kur'lee and Xiito. This allows a single figure to represent all three members of the prospecting crew, making them another army builder release for this Hero H.A.C.K.S. wave. The new 1/18 scale Zarko Resources Inc.: Galactic Prospectors figures are currently available for pre-order through the Boss Fight Studio Store for $29.99, with an estimated arrival in early Q3 2027.

Hero H.A.C.K.S. Zarko Resources Inc.: Galactic Prospectors

"Hero H.A.C.K.S. is a 1/18 scale action figure line with 25+ points of articulation and tons of interchangeable parts! Core Wave 1 consists of six incredible heroes and villains from throughout the time stream. Each can be customized with other Hero H.A.C.K.S. products to HACK your collection!"

"The trio of prospectors who formed Zarko Resources Inc.: Zarko, Kur'lee, and Xiito hope to hit the motherlode with a haul of elusive Karian crystals. They've spent years searching high and low for the next score, the one that will make them rich beyond their wildest dreams. Zarko is the brains of the operation, using his superior intellect to scour star charts for mineral clusters that promise big deposits. Kur'lee is the muscle, as strong as he is dense. Xiito is their pilot; there isn't a cargo hauler in existence that he can't operate."

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