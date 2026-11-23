Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: boss fight studio, Sam & Max

Sam & Max Are Back on the Case with New Boss Fight Studio 2-Pack

Boss Fight Studio brings the cult-favorite Sam & Max to collectors with The Bootleg Corndog Case, a new 1:18-scale action figure two-pack

Article Summary Sam & Max return in Boss Fight Studio’s 1:18-scale The Bootleg Corndog Case 2-pack for collectors and fans.

The cult-favorite Freelance Police duo created by Steve Purcell gets animated sculpts, fun deco, and articulation.

Sam includes his hat, revolver, and bootleg corndog, while Max packs a pistol and rat for the bizarre case.

Sam & Max: The Bootleg Corndog Case 2-pack is up for pre-order now for $39.99 with a mid-Q4 2027 release.

Some mysteries are bigger than others, but when counterfeit corndogs start hitting the streets, there's only one pair of detectives crazy enough to take the case! Sam & Max, the Freelance Police, are back as Boss Fight Studio brings their wonderfully twisted brand of crime-solving to 1:18-scale. Created by Steve Purcell, the duo first appeared in comics before becoming cult favorites through LucasArts' classic 1993 adventure game Sam & Max Hit the Road. Sam, the trench-coat-wearing canine detective, may try to keep things professional. Still, his unpredictable rabbit-like partner Max has never met a situation he couldn't make considerably more chaotic.

Boss Fight Studio continues to bring this dynamic duo to life with a new 2-Pack inspired by The Bootleg Corndog Case. Both figures are nicely crafted right out of the box, with animated sculpts, fun deco, and plenty of articulation. Sam comes armed with his hat, revolver, and a bootleg corndog, while Max brings his pistol and a rat along for the investigation. This is a nostalgic little slice of gaming and comic-book history that proves some partnerships are too strange to stay retired! The Sam & Max: The Bootleg Corndog Case 2-Pack is already up for pre-order for $39.99 with a mid-Q4 2027 release date.

Sam & Max The Bootleg Corndog Case 1/18 Scale Two-Pack

"Some shifty scoundrel has been smuggling bootleg corndogs to innocent carnival proprietors. Don't worry, because Sam & Max are hot on the fiendish case of the counterfeit corndog conspiracy! Sam comes with a hat, a revolver, and a corndog. Max comes with a pistol and a rat."

PRODUCT FEATURES

1/18 Scale

Made of plastic

Based on Sam & Max

Multiple points of articulation

Highly detailed

BOX CONTENTS

Sam figure Hat Revolver Corndog

Max figure Pistol Rat



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