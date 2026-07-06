Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: harvinger studios, savage crucible

Savage Crucible Debuts New and Deadly Naa'Om Arkon Figure

Get ready to enter the Savage Crucible once again — a new action figure, Naa'Om Arkon, is coming soon from Harvinger Studios

Article Summary Harvinger Studios expands Savage Crucible Wave 4 with Naa'Om Arkon, a nightmarish multi-headed creature born of dark experiments.

Savage Crucible Naa'Om Arkon features multiple display options, including alternate heads, hands, limbs, and neck parts.

The deadly Savage Crucible figure comes armed with a sword and brutal three-headed flail for fierce fantasy shelf presence.

Pre-orders for Savage Crucible Naa'Om Arkon are live at BigBadToyStore for $51.99, with release set for Q1 2027.

The world of Savage Crucible continues to get stranger as Harvinger Studios expands its acclaimed fantasy line with another impressive Wave 4 release. This time, collectors are getting Naa'Om Arkon, a grotesque multi-headed monstrosity that arrives from your dark fantasy nightmare. Unlike some of the more noble and battle-hardened champions found throughout the Crucible, Naa'Om Arkon is the result of forbidden experimentation. The creature shares one body, but several minds, making him truly an unpredictable ally or foe for the Savage Crucible.

Harvinger Studios has packed the release with multiple display options, including an interchangeable snake head, extra hands, alternate forearms and shins, and a wicked neck extension piece. Some weapons are also featured with a sword and a vicious three-headed flail. Whether you're looking to expand your growing fantasy shelf or want a nasty powerhouse for your collection, then look no further, as Naa'Om Arkon is coming. Pre-orders are now live through BigBadToyStore for $51.99, with the figure currently scheduled to arrive in Q1 2027.

Savage Crucible Naa'Om Arkon Action Figure

"Vyle Zorrath was consumed with unraveling the mysteries of the Crucible. While his contemporaries argued amongst themselves about portal patterns, he was obsessed with something more profound – the ebb and flow of energies that pulsed through the very Crucible itself. What was their purpose? He could not say. But he had stumbled upon a means of finally approaching this question. An ore, mined on the mainland, that, when purified, focused and conducted the enigmatic energy fields."

"Vyle Zorrath considered himself both scholar and naturalist. His meticulous experiments on the reptilian species bordering his keep yielded many insights regarding anatomy and pathophysiology. It was his extensive knowledge of one such species that provided the framework for his experiments. He noted that proximity to the ore affected their development. He wove the ore into intricate matrices around each egg in his many clutches."

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