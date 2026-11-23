Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: harvinger studios, savage crucible

Savage Crucible Enters the Age of Knights with New Sir Kassian Figure

Harvinger Studios expands its independent Savage Crucible action figure line into the world of knights with the heroic Sir Kassian

Article Summary Savage Crucible expands into knights with Sir Kassian, Harvinger Studios’ heroic new 6-inch medieval warrior.

Sir Kassian’s lore centers on protecting communities, rebuilding roads and wells, and teaching practical crafts.

The Savage Crucible Sir Kassian figure includes alternate heads, extra hands, and a huge arsenal of weapons.

Preorders are live at BigBadToyStore for $64.99, with the Savage Crucible Sir Kassian set for Q1 2027.

Independent toy companies are proving the action figure aisle has room for worlds beyond superheroes and movie licenses. Releases like Mythic Legions and Savage Crucible are capturing interest, and Harvinger Studios is now taking Savage Crucible in another direction with its first wave of knights. Leading the charge is Sir Kassian, a wanderer whose story is rooted in the belief that strength should protect and craftsmanship should serve. Arriving through a burning portal with the armor and convictions of a lost kingdom, Kassian spends years rebuilding roads, bridges, wells, and walls for communities to survive.

Rather than demanding followers or raising an army, Sir Kassian teaches practical skills, from repairing leather and armor to restoring stonework. These lessons are now yours with a brand new 6" figure that is packed with detail, swappable parts, and plenty of weapons to get the job done. This noble warrior will come with two alternate heads, three pairs of hands, and a Medieval arsenal with swords, a halberd, war hammer, war pick, chained spiked mace, dagger, shield, and more. It is nice to see the Savage Crucible introducing new warrior genres, and one can expect more releases like this in the future. The Savage Crucible Sir Kassian is up for preorder on BigBadToyStore for $64.99, with an expected Q1 2027 release date.

Savage Crucible Sir Kassian Action Figure

"He arrived alone through the burning portal, carrying the armor, weapons, and convictions of his lost Kingdom. Around him lay ruin, creatures beyond reason, and people who survived only by abandoning yesterday in favor of tomorrow. With no banners or titles left to cling to, he held fast to something deeper: the belief that strength exists to protect, craft exists to serve, and civilization survives only because someone chooses to carry it forward."

"For years he wandered, repairing abandoned bridges, clearing forgotten roads, restoring wells, and raising walls no one had asked him to build. People followed him, not because he sought acolytes, but because every place he left was stronger than when he found it. He was not their warlord, nor their conqueror. He was a craftsman who became their teacher."

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