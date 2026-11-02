Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, x-men

Savage Land Rogue is Unleashed with New Iron Studios X-Men Statue

Clear off some shelf space: Iron Studios heads into the Savage Land with a brand-new Rogue (Savage Land) Unleashed Art Scale 1/10 statue.

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a new X-Men Rogue Savage Land Unleashed 1/10 Art Scale statue inspired by her iconic Marvel look.

The statue captures Rogue with her torn Savage Land outfit, flowing hair, and spear from her classic X-Men adventures.

Rogue’s Marvel Comics history is spotlighted, from Avengers Annual #10 to becoming one of the most beloved X-Men.

X-Men collectors can pre-order the Savage Land Rogue statue now for $249.99 ahead of its September 2027 release.

Iron Studios is heading into the Savage Land with a brand-new Marvel collectible as Rogue joins its Unleashed line! The beloved X-Men mutant gets a new 1/10 Art Scale statue, bringing one of her memorable comic book looks to life with a detailed display piece inspired by her adventures in the prehistoric wilderness. First appearing in Marvel Comics' Avengers Annual #10 in 1981, Rogue began her journey as a member of the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants under Mystique. Her mutant abilities allow her to absorb the memories, powers, and life force of anyone she touches, making her powers both a gift and a burden.

Her adventures have taken her across the Marvel Universe, including the mysterious Savage Land, a hidden prehistoric region in Antarctica filled with dinosaurs and ancient civilizations. Iron Studios brings this classic look to life with its new Rogue (Savage Land) Unleashed Art Scale 1/10 statue. Standing approximately 9 inches tall, 5.7 inches wide, and 5.7 inches deep, Rogue is faithfully crafted in her Savage Land-inspired appearance. With a torn uniform, voluminous hair, and a spear in hand, this southern sweetheart is ready for anything that comes her way. Pre-orders for the X-Men Savage Land Rogue are already live for $249.99, with a September 2027 release.

Rogue (Savage Land) Unleashed – X-Men – Art Scale 1/10

"Able to absorb the memories and powers of anyone she touches, Rogue left the Brotherhood of Mutants to find a home among the X-Men, becoming one of the team's most powerful and beloved members. Her adventures in the Savage Land, the hidden prehistoric jungle in Antarctica where dinosaurs still roam, gave rise to one of her most iconic looks in Marvel Comics."

"Part of the Iron Studios Unleashed line, this 1/10 scale statue presents Rogue in her Savage Land version, in a larger and more dramatic composition than a standard Art Scale piece. Sculpted and hand-painted in detail, it brings the wild setting and the character's strength together in a striking display piece."

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