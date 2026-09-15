Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Batman, lego

Save Gotham Once More with LEGO's New Batman Returns Batmobile

Get ready to build: LEGO is back with a brand-new set — the Batman Returns Batmobile.

Article Summary LEGO’s new Batman Returns Batmobile brings Tim Burton’s iconic Gotham ride to life in a 2,269-piece display set.

The Batman set features a detailed cockpit, steering controls, and side panels that drop to reveal the hidden Batmissile.

A new Michael Keaton-inspired Batman minifigure with sculpted cowl and one-piece cape makes this Batmobile even better.

Priced at $229, the LEGO Batman Returns Batmobile is available now online and in stores for Batman Day 2026.

It is time to return to the streets of Gotham once again, as LEGO has unveiled a brand-new Batman Batmobile set. Coming to life from Tim Burton's Batman Returns, the infamous Batmobile is back with this impressive 2,269-piece set. When fully built, the iconic Batmobile will measure 4 inches tall, 17 inches long, and 6.5 inches wide. Get ready to take down the Penguin in style with this beauty, which features a realistic car interior with steering controls. LEGO has also incorporated a button that will allow the two sides to drop down, revealing a hidden Bat missile inside!

This is the first LEGO Batmobile to incorporate this feature, and hopefully we can see more like the Tumbler with its Bat-Bike. One LEGO Batman minifigure will be included, featuring a new Michael Keaton-inspired minifigure with a sculpted cowl and a one-piece cape. This impressive set is the perfect way to celebrate DC Comics' Batman Day for 2026, and the set is already available for purchase right now. Batman fans can add this beauty to their Batcave for $229, and it can be found online and in stores right now.

LEGO Batman Returns Batmobile

"Put an iconic vehicle in the hands – and on the shelves – of fans of the Caped Crusader™, with the Batman Returns™ Batmobile™ (76355) model building kit. Bring the sleek style of the movie's classic car to life with a transformable design, authentic details and a minifigure of the Super Hero. This LEGO® DC Batman™ merch makes an impressive display piece and offers a complex modeling challenge for collectors and adult fans."

"Open the car's canopy to access a realistic cockpit with steering wheeland controls. Press a button on the model and the 2 sides drop away to reveal the sleek Batmissile™, which can be completed with additional pieces (the first LEGO Batmobile to incorporate this feature). Display either the Batmissile or the Batmobile complete with a caped Batman minifigure atop a stand. This set contains 2,269 pieces."

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