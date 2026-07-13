Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Save the Green with McFarlane Toys' New DC Comics Poison Ivy

The DC Multiverse is ending, but new heroes and villains are here and ready to join your collection from McFarlane Toys

Article Summary McFarlane Toys adds DC Comics Poison Ivy to the Collector Edition line as the DC Multiverse run nears its end.

The new 7-inch Poison Ivy figure features an all-new sculpt, leafy costume, bright red hair, and plant accessories.

Inspired by Batman’s iconic eco-villain, the figure includes extra hands, a display base, and a collectible art card.

Poison Ivy pre-orders are live now for $34.99, with the McFarlane Toys DC figure expected to release in July 2026.

McFarlane Toys has been producing DC Comics figures for several years now, but its run with the DC Multiverse line is coming to an end later this year. That isn't stopping the company from delivering some heavy hitters during its final months, though. At long last, Poison Ivy is finally joining the McFarlane Collector Edition line with an all-new figure. Pamela Isley made her first appearance in Batman #181, debuting as one of Batman's most iconic foes. Over the years, she has evolved into an eco-terrorist who uses her connection to plant life to protect nature and battle the Dark Knight.

McFarlane Toys is finally bringing her to its popular 7-inch scale line with an all-new sculpt that showcases her leafy costume, signature red hair, and attachable plant accessories. Additional accessories include interchangeable hands, a display base, and a collectible art card. Pre-orders for Poison Ivy are already live alongside Wonder Woman and Hawkgirl for $34.99, and she is expected to release in late July 2026.

Poison Ivy (DC Classic) McFarlane Collector Edition

"Poison Ivy is more than a simple Super-Villain. She's a complex creature, often appearing more plant than human. While her objective of saving the planet from mankind's pollutants and deforestation is a noble one, the means by which she works towards that goal are borderline insane, making her another formidable figure in Batman's Rogues Gallery."

Poison Ivy as featured in DC comics.

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes vines, extra hands and base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

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