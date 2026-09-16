Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: aliens, hot toys

Save the Universe with Hot Toys New 1/6 Aliens Ripley Power Loader Set

Return to the horrors of space with Hot Toys as they unveil a brand new 1/6 Aliens release with Ripley and the Power Loader

Article Summary Hot Toys celebrates Aliens’ 40th anniversary with a new 1/6 Ellen Ripley and Power Loader deluxe collectible set.

The Aliens Ripley figure features a new rolling-eyes head sculpt, bloodier deco, silicone upper body, and battle-damaged outfit.

The 20-inch Power Loader packs 18 points of articulation, articulated claws, sliding joysticks, and USB-powered LED features.

Hot Toys’ Aliens deluxe set is up for pre-order at Sideshow for $555 now, with an expected release in December 2027.

Hot Toys is back, continuing to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the legendary sci-fi horror film Aliens. Ellen Ripley is now back with a brand-new 1/6 scale figure as she comes bundled with the legendary Caterpillar P-5000 Work Loader. This power loader made its debut at the end of Aliens, as Ripley came face-to-face with the Queen Xenomorph. Collectors can now bring this iconic battle to life with an impressive collectible set that gives Ellen Ripley a newly crafted head sculpt with rolling eyes and updated, bloodier deco.

Her upper body features silicone elements for a more realistic look and pairs well with her battle-damaged outfit. The power loader itself comes in at a whopping 20 inches tall and features 18 points of articulation. The mechanical suit will have articulated arms, legs, and claws, as well as an openable rolling cage and sliding joysticks. Hot Toys has enhanced this accessory with a USB-powered LED feature and the ability to hold a Ripley 1/6-scale figure in the cockpit. This Aliens 40th Anniversary 1/6 Scale Deluxe Set from Hot Toys is a true work of art, and this bundle set is already up for pre-order on Sideshow Collectibles for a mighty $555, with an expected December 2027 release.

Aliens – Ellen Ripley and Power Loader 1/6th Scale Set

"After barely surviving the nightmare on LV-426, Ellen Ripley believed the terror was finally behind them. But safety aboard the USS Sulaco was shattered when the vengeful Alien Queen emerged. With no heavy pulse rifles left, Ripley turned the ship's own industrial equipment into an armored exosuit for the ultimate showdown."

"Continuing the celebration of the 40th Anniversary of the sci-fi classic Aliens, Hot Toys is thrilled to present the definitive centerpiece for fans — the 1/6th scale Ellen Ripley and Power Loader Collectible Set, bringing together the iconic industrial titan and an Ellen Ripley figure that captures her battle-damaged appearance, exclusive to this collectible set…. Relive the ultimate duel that defined sci-fi cinema history. Pre-order now to add this iconic set alongside the 1/6th scale Alien Queen figure to your Aliens display!"

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