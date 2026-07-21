Posted in: Collectibles, Jada | Tagged: jada toys, scooby doo

Scooby-Doo Cracks the Case with Jada Toys Newest 1:12 Scale Figure

Jada Toys has just unveiled a brand-new wave of Scooby-Doo 1:12 scale action figures as more mysteries are ready to be solved

Article Summary Jada Toys unveils wave two of its 1:12 scale Scooby-Doo action figures, bringing Scooby-Doo himself to the lineup.

The new Scooby-Doo figure features his classic blue collar, alternate head sculpt, interchangeable paws, and sandwich.

Inspired by Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!, the collectible delivers premium detail and articulation for Mystery Inc. fans.

Scooby-Doo joins Shaggy in November 2026, with pre-orders live now at retailers like BigBadToyStore for $29.99.

Jada Toys has finally unveiled wave two of its ongoing Scooby-Doo 1:12 scale action figure line. The first wave featured iconic villains, as well as the arrival of the first Mystery Inc. member with Shaggy. Now things are getting even more exciting, as the mascot of the entire series is finally coming to life — that's right, Scooby-Doo himself is here. Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! is a classic animated series that debuted from Hanna-Barbera in 1969. The iconic cartoon has now been faithfully brought to life with a new wave of 6" action figures that are packed with detail, nicely articulated, and ready to solve the next mystery.

Get ready to crack the case with the Mystery Inc. gang and Shaggy with this impressive Scooby-Doo figure that jumps right off the screen. This Great Dane showcases his signature look and blue collar, along with two interchangeable hands, a secondary head sculpt, and one of his infamous delicious sandwiches. A lot of detail has gone into this new figure, and it will be nice to finally see the entire mystery gang together in the future. Pre-orders are already available online, including BigBadToyStore, for $29.99 and a November 2026 release date.

Jada Toys – Scooby-Doo 1/12 Scale Action Figure

"Ruh-Roh!" The mystery wouldn't be complete without the world's most lovable Great Dane! Bring home the heart (and appetite) of Mystery Inc. with the Scooby-Doo 1:12 scale action figure by Jada Toys! This highly detailed collectible captures Scooby's playful personality, iconic design, and endless charm straight from the classic animated series. Whether he's sniffing out clues, hiding from ghosts, or celebrating another solved case with a towering sandwich, Scooby-Doo is ready for adventure!"

"Expertly designed in 1:12 scale, this figure showcases Scooby's signature brown fur, expressive eyes, and signature blue collar with his SD tag. With premium articulation and a variety of expressive poses, you can recreate his most memorable moments, whether he's leaping into Shaggy's arms or trembling in front of a spooky specter. The set also includes multiple interchangeable heads and paws, plus a Scooby sandwich to keep this scaredy-dog motivated."

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