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SDCC: KPop Demon Hunters Ramyeon Scene, The Daily LITG, 2nd July 2026

SDCC: KPop Demon Hunters Ramyeon Scene in The Daily LITG, for the 2nd of July 2026

Article Summary KPop Demon Hunters Ramyeon Scene tops Bleeding Cool’s most-read list as Mattel’s SDCC 2026 exclusive leads the day.

Today’s Daily LITG rounds up the biggest Bleeding Cool stories, from DC and X-Men spoilers to TV and collectibles news.

Extra links spotlight more July 1 coverage, including Fearless Dawn, Absolute titles, ComicsPRO, and Image retailer news.

The archive looks back across seven years of LITG highlights, from Iron Maiden Eddie to Blu-ray, Oregon, and Manifest.

KPop Demon Hunters "Ramyeon Scene" to SDCC was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. And as all the comics publisher solicitations fall out, why not follow them on Bleeding Cool with this handy tag? Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

KPop Demon Hunters "Ramyeon Scene" to SDCC and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Iron Maiden Eddie's 50th Anniversary

LITG two years ago, Blu-Ray Blues

LITG three years ago, Oregon, AI & T-Shirt policy

LITG four years ago, Sam Raimi Confirms Xena Tribute

LITG five years ago, Manifest, Flash And Wheel Of Time

LITG six years ago, Lili Reinhart, Wolverine, Horizon Zero Dawn

Comic book news dominated traffic, with a mixture of advance news, gossip, and old news coming back to bite.

LITG seven years ago

Comic Book birthdays today

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Damian Keeng , owner of Orbital Comics in London.

, owner of Orbital Comics in London. Dana Lewis , comic book translator for Dark Horse Comics.

, comic book translator for Dark Horse Comics. Derek Ruiz , Writer/Editor of Puerto Rico Strong Anthology.

, Writer/Editor of Puerto Rico Strong Anthology. Daniel Nash, owner of Millennium Comics in Northwich

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

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