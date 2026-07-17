Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego

See the Stars with the Brand-New Hubble Space Telescope LEGO Set

Build your love for space with LEGO as they showcase the brand-new Icons set featuring the famous Hubble Space Telescope

Article Summary LEGO unveils the LEGO Icons Hubble Space Telescope, a 1,252-piece adult display set inspired by the famed observatory.

The Hubble Space Telescope model features removable panels, mirrors, gyroscopes, solar arrays, antennas, and more.

An astronaut minifigure, display stand, and information plaque make this Hubble Space Telescope set ideal for collectors.

LEGO Icons Hubble Space Telescope launches August 1, 2026, for $139, making it a stellar gift for space fans.

It is time to reach for the stars as LEGO introduces a brand-new Icons set featuring the Hubble Space Telescope. The Hubble Space Telescope is one of the most famous scientific instruments ever created. Launched into Earth's orbit in April 1990, the telescope has captured some of the most incredible images of space, revealing distant stars, galaxies, and planets. The LEGO Hubble Space set includes 1,252 pieces and measures 12.5 inches tall, 15 inches long, and 15 inches wide when fully assembled.

Astronomy fans will be able to recreate the telescope with impressive brick-built details, including removable exterior panels and a detailed interior featuring the instrument bay, gyroscopes, mirrors, solar arrays, and antennas. LEGO has also included an information plaque and an astronaut minifigure to help showcase the scale of this impressive display piece. The display base features a collection of images of space captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, further celebrating this incredible scientific achievement. The LEGO Icons Hubble Space Telescope set will retail for $139 and is scheduled to release on August 1, 2026.

LEGO Icons – Hubble Space Telescope

"Explore one of humanity's greatest scientific achievements with the LEGO® Icons Hubble Space Telescope (11382) – a space decor building set for adults. Perfect as a gift idea for astronomy enthusiasts, this detailed replica captures the essence of the legendary observatory that helped reshape our understanding of the cosmos. Remove the exterior panels to reveal a detailed instrument bay depicting gyroscopes and primary and secondary mirrors."

"Position the solar arrays and antennas, open the aperture door and display the telescope on its stand, complete with an information plaque. The set also includes an astronaut minifigure for approximate scale representation. Build this space model with confidence using the LEGO Builder app's detailed 3D instructions. Discover the inspiring range of LEGO Icons projects (sold separately) designed specifically for ages 18 and up. This set contains 1,252 pieces."

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