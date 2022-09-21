Sentinel Announces a Reissue Release for Miles Morales Spider-Man

Miles Morales is back as the hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse SV-Action figure from Sentinel is getting a reissue. It was not long ago that Sentinel also announced a new camouflage Miles Morales figure is on the way. That figure included some new accessories for the original Miles figure and it looks Sentinel wants to make sure they get used. Spider-Man is ready for his own story to unfold once again with one of the best Miles figures on the market. Fans can display him in both jacket and costume mode, and he even has an unmasked head sculpt for even ore customization. A Spider-Ham hammer and web effects are included, allowing for some classic poses showing off this new hero in action. If you missed the original Miles Morales release then this is your time to shine. The Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse SV-Action Miles Morales Figure (Reissue) is priced at $139.99. He is set to re-release in February 2023, and pre-orders are live here.

"Based on the hit movie "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse", Sentinel is excited to present Miles Morales as the first release of their new SV-Action figure series! This is a fully articulated figure which allows you to replicate various cool and vivid battle scenes just as seen in the movie. It comes with a huge selection of optional parts including everything from 2 heads for the Spider-Man suit, Miles Head revealing his real face, multiple hand parts for different poses to clothes as well as objects like headphone, spray can, hammer, etc."

Box Contents

Miles Morales figure

3 Head sculpts

5 Pairs of hands

Phone hand

Spray can hand

3 Web accessories

Headphones

Jacket

Jacket arms

Stand

Hood

Legs with shorts

Sneakers

Hammer