Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: marvel, sentinel

Sentinel Unveils Marvel Fighting Armor Carnage Reigns Miles Morales

Suit up with Sentinel as it expands the Marvel Fighting Armor line — a new die-cast Iron Spider (Miles Morales) figure brings the Carnage Reigns look to collectors.

Article Summary Sentinel unveils the Miles Morales Iron Spider from Marvel’s Carnage Reigns as the latest Marvel Fighting Armor figure.

The 6.5-inch Miles Morales figure features die-cast parts, premium articulation, and four articulated spider arms.

Inspired by Tony Stark’s upgraded suit for Miles Morales, this release adds a comic-accurate new color scheme.

Accessories include interchangeable hands, web effects, a display stand, and pre-orders are live now for $99.99.

Sentinel continues expanding its popular Marvel Fighting Armor line with another armored web-slinger. This time, Miles Morales receives his own Iron Spider suit inspired by Marvel Comics' Carnage Reigns storyline. During the crossover event, Carnage reaches a terrifying new level of power, forcing Earth's heroes to take dramatic action to combat this symbiote threat. Tony Stark is one who answered the call and equipped Miles Morales with his own Iron Spider armor, and Sentinel has faithfully recreated the design in collectible form.

Standing approximately 6.5 inches tall, the figure features Sentinel's signature die-cast construction combined with premium articulation. Four articulated mechanical spider arms attach to the back, allowing collectors to recreate a variety of dynamic action poses. Although Sentinel previously released the armor for Aaron Davis, Miles Morales receives an all-new color scheme that accurately reflects his comic book appearance while offering a fresh display option for existing Marvel Fighting Armor fans. Accessories include three pairs of interchangeable hands, web effects, articulated Iron Spider arms, and a display stand for aerial poses. Pre-orders are available now for $99.99, with an expected Q3 2026 release.

Sentinel – FIGHTING ARMOR Iron Spider (Miles Morales)

"Iron Spider (Miles Morales) joins the "Fighting Armor" line-up. The Iron Spider suit worn by Miles Morales, as seen in the Marvel Comics crossover event "Carnage Reigns", is made into an action figure in Fighting Armor's unique style. In this innovative series, the human body will be covered in a "suit" while each joint point is carefully designed in pursuit of articulation as close as possible to that of a true human body."

"Die-cast is used in various parts to reproduce sense of heaviness and clear parts are used in eyes and chest for high-end feeling. The figure comes with Mechanical Spider Arms which can be equipped on the back. An adjustable display stand is also included for aerial poses."

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