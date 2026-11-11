Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: jane foster, Marvel Comics, thor

Sentinel Unveils Marvel Fighting Armor Jane Foster Mighty Thor Figure

Jane Foster joins Sentinel's Marvel Fighting Armor line with a new 6.5-inch Mighty Thor figure featuring die-cast parts and more.

Article Summary Sentinel adds Mighty Thor Jane Foster to its Marvel Fighting Armor line with a bold mechanical redesign and die-cast style.

The 6.5-inch Mighty Thor figure includes Mjolnir, three pairs of interchangeable hands, and a wired cape for dynamic poses.

Sentinel’s Fighting Armor series imagines Marvel heroes in Tony Stark-inspired armor while preserving strong articulation and heft.

Marvel Fighting Armor Mighty Thor pre-orders are live now for $117.99, with the collectible figure set for April 2027 release.

What if Tony Stark decided to give the Avengers, X-Men, and more their own set of Iron Man armor? Well, that is the premise behind Sentinel's Marvel Fighting Armor collection. This impressive line of 6.5-inch action figures features brand-new designs for iconic Marvel comics heroes and villains in glorious die-cast style. We have seen releases for Wolverine, Cyclops, Loki, Deadpool, Spider-Man, Black Panther, and even Captain Marvel. It now looks like thunder is striking twice as the Mighty Thor, a.k.a. Jane Foster, officially joins its growing Marvel Fighting Armor collection! That's right, Mighty Thor is ready to take flight with a brand-new armored design that brings a mechanical twist to one of Marvel's most powerful heroes.

Coming in at 6.5 inches tall, the Marvel Fighting Armor Mighty Thor features a combination of plastic and die-cast metal parts. Of course, no version of Mighty Thor would be complete without Mjolnir, and Jane comes equipped with her legendary hammer. She will also come with three pairs of interchangeable hands and a well-tailored wired cape to give her even more life. These Sentinel figures are truly a series that needs more time in the spotlight, as they are works of art. Pre-orders for the Mighty Thor are already live at $117.99, with an April 2027 release.

MARVEL FIGHTING ARMOR Mighty Thor

"Mighty Thor" is joining the "Fighting Armor" line-up! Female-type FIGHTING ARMOR, assemble! Mighty Thor, who is transformed from Jane Foster, is finally joining the FIGHTING ARMOR line-up! In this innovative series, the human body will be covered in a "suit" while each joint point is carefully designed in pursuit of articulation as close as possible to that of a true human body. Die-cast is used in various parts to reproduce sense of heaviness. An adjustable display stand is also included for aerial action poses. Use the cape with built-in wire, Mjolnir and the hand parts included to recreate epic battle scenes!"

Item name: FIGHTING ARMOR Mighty Thor

Size: Approx. 165mm

Materials: ABS, ATBC-PVC, POM, PP, Diecast

Set content: Main body, Hand Parts (LR) x3, Mjolnir, Display stand

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