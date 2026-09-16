Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: marvel, sentinel, spider-man

Sentinel Unveils Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Miles G. Morales

Return to the events of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse with Sentinel's new SV Action Miles G. Morales figure

Article Summary Sentinel unveils a Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Miles G. Morales figure based on the Earth-42 Prowler design.

The 5.9-inch Spider-Man collectible includes one masked head, two unmasked sculpts, extra hands, and claw effects.

Detailed Spider-Man styling captures Miles G. Morales in his customized Prowler suit with a display base and stand.

Sentinel lists the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse figure at ¥15,000 ahead of a planned March 2027 release.

Spider-Man fans are patiently waiting for the arrival of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. This is the third film to arrive from Sony Pictures and will follow the events of Into the Spider-Verse as well as Across the Spider-Verse. This film will feature the continuation of Miles Morales from Earth-42. Unlike the Spider-Man we know and love, this version never got bitten by a spider and instead followed in his uncle's footsteps to become this world's Prowler. Now, Sentinel is bringing Miles G. Morales to life with a brand-new SV action figure that beautifully captures the art style and design from Across the Spider-Verse.

Coming in at roughly 5.9 inches tall, Miles has been nicely crafted in his customized Prowler outfit and will come with one masked and two unmasked head sculpts. Other accessories include a pair of secondary hands, as well as power effects for his claws, along with the usual display base with an articulated stand. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but he should be going up shortly. He is currently priced at ¥15,000, with a March 2027 release.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse – Miles G. Morales

"Miles of Earth42 … Miles G. Morales is three-dimensionalized with an action figure of about 15cm in total height. Miles G. Morales's facial expressions come with two types. The Prowler's mask is molded with clear parts for both eyes, and the fine mold is also shaped on the back. The costumes are reproduced in detail, and they react to the black light (sold separately). The posing is also coolly determined by the unique design mechanism.

Get that video experience in your hands!"

Title: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse SV Action Miles G. Morales

Brand: SV Action

Price: 15,000yen (excluding tax)

Release: Scheduled to be released in March 2027

Size: Height 150mm

Accessories: Main body, Miles G. Morales head (A), Miles G. Morales head (B), Hand parts A (left and right), effect parts × 2, pedestal

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