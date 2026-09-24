Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: boss fight studio, hero H.A.C.K.S

Set Sail with Boss Fight's New Hero H.A.C.K.S. Pirate Quartermaster

Get ready to expand your Hero H.A.C.K.S. collection as Boss Fight Studio is back with a new wave of 1/18 scale action figures

Not every pirate needs to be the one standing at the wheel, and Boss Fight Studio is expanding its Hero H.A.C.K.S. universe with a character who keeps the crew running behind the scenes. Daniel Wright: Pirate Quartermaster is joining the first core wave of this original 1/18-scale action figure line, bringing a new member of Captain John Bradford's crew to life. Like the other Hero H.A.C.K.S. figures, Daniel Wright features 25 points of articulation and is designed for customization. He comes packed with an impressive selection of accessories, including a saber, two pistols, a lantern, a flagon, a hat, a bandana, a baldric, an alternate head, and alternate hands.

Daniel Wright is part of the first core wave of Hero H.A.C.K.S., which introduces six original characters from throughout the time stream. Alongside Wright and Captain John Bradford, the wave includes Jett Steelblade, Minos Auroxos, Zarko Resources Inc.'s Galactic Prospectors, and the Stellar Guard. The Hero H.A.C.K.S. Daniel Wright: Pirate Quartermaster figure is currently available for pre-order for $29.99 and is expected to arrive in the third quarter of 2027.

Hero H.A.C.K.S. Daniel Wright: Pirate Quartermaster

"Hero H.A.C.K.S. is a 1/18 scale action figure line with 25+ points of articulation and tons of interchangeable parts! Core Wave 1 consists of six incredible heroes and villains from throughout the time stream. Each can be customized with other Hero H.A.C.K.S. products to HACK your collection!"

"Imprisoned as a defector of the Royal Navy, Wright found himself sharing a cell with none other than the notorious pirate, Captain John Bradford. Ever the brilliant strategist, Wright successfully plotted his escape with Bradford in tow. Recognizing Wright's genius, Captain Bradford offered the veteran sailor a place in his crew. Fully articulated figure includes sabre, 2 pistols, lantern, flagon, bandana, hat, baldric, alternate head, alternate hands."

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