Posted in: Collectibles, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: McDonald's, one piece, spongebob squarepants

Set Sail with McDonald's New SpongeBob x One Piece Happy Meal

The King of the Pirates is coming to Bikini Bottom with McDonald's brand new SpongeBob SquarePants x One Piece Happy Meals

Article Summary McDonald’s launches a SpongeBob x One Piece Happy Meal with 15 collectible toys inspired by the Straw Hat crew.

Highlights include SpongeBob as Luffy, Patrick as Zoro, Sandy as Nami, plus a special Gear 5 Luffy variant.

More One Piece mashups include Squidward as Sanji, Gary as Chopper, Mr. Krabs as Jinbe, and Pearl as Robin.

Mermaid Man, Barnacle Boy, and Flying Dutchman round out the One Piece crossover, available now at McDonald’s.

McDonald's is bringing two beloved animated worlds together with the announcement of its new SpongeBob Squarepants x One Piece Happy Meal toy collection. This crossover comes right off the heels of the Godzilla x Hello Kitty Happy Meal, which was another great drop for the fast-food toy world. McDonald's is now combining the colorful underwater characters of SpongeBob SquarePants with the legendary pirates and characters of One Piece, creating a collection of 15 unique toys for fans to collect. The lineup features SpongeBob dressed as Monkey D. Luffy, Patrick as Roronoa Zoro, and Sandy as Nami.

Of course, that is not all, as Plankton joins the crew as Usopp, Squidward becomes Sanji, and Gary gets a Chopper-inspired look. Pearl is dressed as Robin, while Larry the Lobster takes on the role of Franky. The legendary Smitty Werbenjagermanjensen also joins the collection as Brook, giving fans a truly deep cut SpongeBob crossover character. Mr. Krabs rounds out the main One Piece Straw Hat-inspired lineup as Jinbe. But the collection doesn't stop there, as fans can also find a second SpongeBob toy featuring the character dressed as Gear 5 Luffy, making him a true treasure of Bikini Bottom.

The collection also includes some surprising characters from both franchises, with Mermaid Man dressed as Monkey D. Garp, Barnacle Boy taking on the role of Koby, and The Flying Dutchman appearing as Marshall D. Teach, better known as Blackbeard. With 15 different toys featuring familiar SpongeBob characters reimagined as One Piece favorites, the collaboration offers fans a fun mix of humor, nostalgia, and pirate adventure. Whether you grew up watching SpongeBob, follow the adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates, or enjoy collecting Happy Meal toys, this new crossover gives fans plenty of reasons to visit McDonald's and try to collect the entire set. This Happy Meal collab kicked off today (September 15) at participating McDonald's restaurants. Happy Hunting!

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