Posted in: Collectibles, Good Smile Company | Tagged: good smile company, shin godzilla

Shin Godzilla Gets Adorably Strange With a Nendoroid Second Form

Good Smile Company brings Shin Godzilla’s bizarre Second Form to life as a Nendoroid, giving an unexpectedly cute take on the monstrosity

Article Summary Good Smile Company turns Shin Godzilla’s bizarre Second Form into Nendoroid No. 3100 with a creepy-cute design.

Inspired by Shin Godzilla’s evolving monster concept, the figure captures the kaiju’s unsettling early transformation.

The Shin Godzilla Nendoroid includes open and closed jaw parts, body fluid effects, pose options, and a stand.

Shin Godzilla Second Form Nendoroid is up for pre-order now for $50.99 ahead of its April 2027 release.

Good Smile Company is going back to the beginning of Shin Godzilla's terrifying evolution with a new Nendoroid Godzilla figure. This new release brings one of the film's strangest designs to life, as the Second Form is back. One of the most memorable things about Shin Godzilla is that the monster doesn't simply appear as the familiar giant reptile fans know. Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi's 2016 film depicts Godzilla as an evolving organism, with each form showing the creature adapting to its surroundings.

This new and creepy yet adorable Nendoroid No. 3100 figure captures Godzilla during his early transformation, and it's more unsettling appearance. The figure measures roughly 6.3 inches long and comes with a dedicated stand, interchangeable parts, and some wild body-fluid effect pieces. The Second Form can be displayed standing, with its jaw open or closed, as well as crawling on the ground or in its more traditional upright position. Collectors can find the Nendoroid Godzilla (2016) Second Form up for pre-order right now at $50.99, with an estimated April 2027 release.

Shin Godzilla Nendoroid No.3100 Godzilla (Second Form)

"The Giant Unidentified Lifeform comes ashore. From the movie "Shin Godzilla" comes a Nendoroid of Godzilla (2016) in its second form! It can be displayed standing up, as well as with its jaw open or closed. Body fluid effect parts and other optional parts for different poses are also included. Don't miss out on adding this Nendoroid Godzilla to your collection of kaiju!"

Product Features

6.3 inches long (16cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Shin Godzilla (2016) film

Part of the Nendoroid line

Multiple points of articulation

Interchangeable parts and accessories

Box Contents

Godzilla figure

Body fluid effect parts

Optional parts

Stand

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