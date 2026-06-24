Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, mattel

Shine Bright with Mattel's New KPop Demon Hunters Singing Mira

Mattel goes Golden with the long-awaited KPop Demon Hunters Singing Mira doll — fans can now get the Singing Mira, featuring HUNTR/X's song “Golden,” available for $32.99.

Fans waited nearly a year for KPop Demon Hunters collectibles, and Mattel is finally delivering with an exciting new line of dolls inspired by the hit Netflix film. Among the first releases is the Singing Mira Doll, which celebrates one of the movie's most iconic musical moments. Standing 11" tall, Mira is faithfully recreated in her black, white, and gold Golden performance outfit. Mattel has done an impressive job translating the character's animated appearance into doll form that collectors will love.

Like the rest of the Singing Doll line, Mira features five points of articulation and includes a built-in sound feature that plays clips from the fan-favorite HUNTR/X song "Golden." The feature helps bring the character's energetic stage presence to life and makes the doll stand out from traditional fashion doll releases. Although articulation is limited, the combination of detailed sculpting, screen-accurate costume design, and interactive audio gives collectors plenty to appreciate. The Singing Mira Doll is currently available through a variety of online retailers for $32.99 and is selling out fast!

Mattel – KPop Demon Hunters Singing Mira

"KPop Demon Hunters comes to life in a showstopping way with a singing doll of Mira from HUNTR/X! Mira doll gives it her all on stage and on the battlefield, dressed for HUNTR/X's epic "Golden" performance. She shines in stage-ready makeup, a cropped jacket and top, and a white mini skirt. Her flowing pink hair and heeled boots will have fans rushing to collect Mira and her girls, Rumi and Zoey for endless at-home concerts. Each sold separately, subject to availability. Dolls cannot stand alone."

The KPop Demon Hunters HUNTR/X Mira "Golden" singing doll allows kids to play and dream big with the iconic song "Golden" as the soundtrack to their adventures.

Mira doll is ready to take the stage and show the world what she's made of in a true-to-movie look from her "Golden" performance.

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