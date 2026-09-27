Posted in: Collectibles, Playmates | Tagged: godzilla, teenage mutant ninja turtles

Shredder Becomes Mechagodzilla with New TMNT x Godzilla Figure

Worlds collide once again as Playmates continues their Godzilla x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover with new action figures

Article Summary Playmates expands the TMNT x Godzilla line with a wild Shredder x Mechagodzilla action figure mashup.

The Godzilla crossover gives Shredder metallic armor, robotic details, purple accents, and a mechanical tail.

Following Leonardo as Godzilla, this new TMNT x Godzilla figure turns the Foot Clan leader into a techno-kaiju.

The TMNT x Godzilla Mechagodzilla Shredder figure is available now at Target for $14.99 in stores and online.

The worlds of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Godzilla continue to collide in some seriously unexpected ways, and this time, Shredder is getting a monstrous mechanical makeover. Playmates has been having some fun with this crossover, transforming familiar TMNT characters into some of the most recognizable kaiju from the Godzilla universe. We have already seen Leonardo taking on the power of the King of the Monsters himself, and now Shredder is stepping into the spotlight as Mechagodzilla. This new figure takes the classic Foot Clan leader to new heights and gives him a robotic, kaiju-inspired design that makes for a seriously unique version of the character.

Shredder features a mechanical appearance inspired by Mechagodzilla, with metallic armor, robotic detailing, purple accents, and plenty of familiar Shredder elements worked into the design. It is always exciting to see what Playmates can come up with when these two universes collide, and turning Shredder into Mechagodzilla is certainly an unexpected choice. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Godzilla Collection Shredder x Mechagodzilla figure is currently available at Target for $14.99. Be sure to check your local Target or shop online if you want to add this robotic version of Shredder to your collection.

TMNT x Godzilla Collection- Mechagodzilla Shredder

"Mutants meet monsters with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Godzilla Shredder x Mechagodzilla Techno-Terror Action Figure from Playmates Toys. Inspired by the epic TMNT x Godzilla crossover, this figure transforms the Turtles' legendary enemy Shredder into a mechanical kaiju inspired by Mechagodzilla."

"The detailed 1:1200 scale design features metallic armor, robotic styling, signature purple accents, a mechanical tail and articulation for creating powerful battle poses. Recreate larger-than-life monster showdowns or add Shredder x Mechagodzilla to a TMNT, Godzilla or kaiju action figure collection. Designed for fans ages 4 and up.

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