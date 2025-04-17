Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, tmnt

Shredder Krang Gets A New Release from Joins NECA's TMNT Line

NECA returns to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Archie Comics) with new animated figures including Krang/Shredder

Article Summary NECA unveils Krang/Shredder from TMNT Adventures by Archie Comics in impressive detail.

The 7-inch figure comes with Krang and Shredder heads, bonsai tree, staff, and swappable hands.

First released at Walmart, wider availability for pre-orders now open with a May 2025 release.

Collector-friendly packaging features original TMNT artwork by Ken Mitchroney.

NECA continues to impress collectors as they craft new figures from TV, movies, and comic books. The latest release steps into the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Adventures series published by Archie Comics. This comic run expands the animated TMNT story on paper, adding more depth to the heroes and villains of the story that kids fell in love with in the 80s. NECA is now bringing Issue #25 to life as Krang takes over the body of Shredder.

Two of TMNT's most iconic villains are now one with this fun release that stands 7" tall and comes with a nice set of accessories and swappable parts. Two heads are included with a Krang and Shredder sculpt, along with a staff, a Bonsai tree, and interchangeable hands. This figure was a first to market release at Walmart stores and can still be found there now. However, NECA has finally released the TMNT Shredder/Krang as a wider release, and pre-orders are already live. Bring this deadly Archie Comics depiction of the TMNT big bads for $35.99 with a May 2025 release.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Archie Comics) – Krang/Shredder

"Straight from the pages of Eastman and Laird's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Adventures comic book series from Archie Comics! Experience the raw power of Krang/Shredder as seen in issue #25! Krang has taken over the Shredder's body, and the Turtles are about to be puréed! This 7-inch scale action figure includes a staff, bonsai tree, extra hands, and alternate Shredder head. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with original artwork by TMNTA artist Ken Mitchroney."

Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Adventures comic books

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

Comic-book themed window box packaging illustrated by Ken Mitchroney

Box Contents Krang/Shredder figure

Alternate Shredder head

Interchangeable hands

Staff

Bonsai tree

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!