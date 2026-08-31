Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: dc comics, Sideshow Collectibles

Sideshow Brings the Cold with New DC Comics Mr. Freeze Statue

Return to Gotham City with Sideshow Collectibles as they have revealed their new DC Comics Mr. Freeze Premium Format Figure

Article Summary DC Comics villain Mr. Freeze returns in Sideshow’s new Premium Format Figure, inspired by his classic Gotham comic look.

The 23.1-inch DC Comics statue features Victor Fries in a detailed cryo suit with freeze gun, red goggles, and icy base.

Sideshow’s Mr. Freeze collectible reimagines the Batman rogue escaping Arkham Asylum with bold sculpted comic detail.

Pre-orders for the DC Comics Mr. Freeze Premium Format Figure are live now for $775, with payment plans and a July 2027 release.

Back in 1959, DC Comics fans were introduced to a brand-new villain for the Caped Crusader with Mr. Zero in Batman #121. Mr. Zero was created by Dave Wood, Sheldon Moldoff, and Bob Kane and would stay in the Dark Knight's rogues' gallery for decades to come. Mr. Zero would soon take on a brand-new name, and Victor Fries, a.k.a. Mr. Freeze, was born. Now he returns to bring vengeance to Gotham once more. Sideshow Collectibles has unveiled its latest premium format DC Comics statue, faithfully bringing Mr. Freeze to life in all of his iconic icy details.

This impressive statue stands 23.1 inches tall and is inspired by the character's comic book design, with some unique twists. Mr. Freeze is beautifully suited up in his iconic cryo suit, wielding a freeze gun and donning his signature red goggles. A lot of color, detail, and icy features are captured here, including his ice-themed display base as he breaks out of Arkham Asylum. Batman fans will surely want to add this Premium Format Mr. Freeze figure to their Batcave, and pre-orders are already live for $775. Payment plans are currently available on Sideshow Collectibles, with a July 2027 release date.

DC Comics – Mr. Freeze Premium Format Figure

"The Mr. Freeze Premium Format™ Figure measures 23.1" tall x 13.49" wide x 13.06" deep (58.7 cm x 34.2 cm x 33.2 cm) as this mad scientist departs a chilling death trap of his own design. Escaping his cell at Arkham Asylum, Victor Fries wields an ice gun, a piece of cryogenic weaponry capable of wreaking bitter havoc upon Gotham City."

"The Mr. Freeze Premium Format™ Figure finds Victor once again seizing the city in his frigid embrace, suspending everyone in a perpetual, burning cold. Inspired by the character's comic book adaptation, this Batman collectible depicts Mr. Freeze in the ultra-durable cryo-suit, which keeps his altered body at subzero temperatures. The fully sculpted costume features numerous interconnected tubes and wires, plus Mr. Freeze's classic red goggles — a color indicative of his inner rage and turmoil."

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