Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: hulk, Marvel Comics, Sideshow Collectibles

Sideshow Collectibles Unleashes New Marvel Comics Hulk Collectible

A new Hulk Premium Format Figure is on the way from Sideshow Collectibles as the strongest Avenger is big, green and very mad

It wasn't long ago that Sideshow Collectibles unleashed Venom onto the line, creating a terrifying moment for Marvel collectors. Now, it looks like Sideshow is bringing the rage back in an even bigger way with a new take on the Hulk, revealing the Marvel Comics Classic Hulk Premium Format Figure. This green giant comes in at an impressive 23" tall, 23" wide, and 15" deep, making it a true centerpiece for any serious collection. Everything fans love about the Hulk is faithfully captured here, from his bulging musculature and gamma-green skin to the overwhelming sense of rage that looks powerful enough to take on even Galactus himself.

Sideshow Collectibles has included three swappable head sculpts, showcasing different expressions, including an open-mouthed roar and clenched teeth of pure fury. The statue is packed with detail, from his torn signature purple pants to the crumbling rocky terrain beneath his feet, emphasizing the unstoppable force of his presence. His flowing hair adds even more motion and intensity to the sculpt. For collectors who can never have enough Hulk in their display, this premium-format piece is now available for pre-order through Sideshow Collectibles for $895, with an expected release date of March 2027.

Sideshow Collectibles – Hulk Premium Format Figure

Sideshow presents the Hulk Premium Format™ Figure, a massive Marvel collectible depicting the mean, green, raging alter ego of scientist Bruce Banner. HULK SMASH! As large as his heroic moniker suggests, the Hulk Premium Format™ Figure measures 23.09" tall x 23.29" wide x 15.42" deep (58.6 cm x 59.4 cm x 39.2 cm), his heft crushing the ground underfoot."

"After transforming, Hulk's clothes are torn and tattered — but that is a concern for puny Banner, not for this unstoppable gamma mutate. His battle-ready pose broadcasts only a single message: Better get out of his way! Inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel Comics, this fully sculpted Hulk collectible showcases the Jade Giant in his strongest form. It is based on a fan-favorite design of the monstrous Venomized Hulk Premium Format™ Figure — sold separately."

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