Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: Sideshow Collectibles, The Exorcist

Sideshow Collectibles Unveils The Exorcist Regan MacNeil 1/6 Figure

Bring home the horror of The Exorcist as Sideshow Collectibles debuts its new Regan MacNeil sixth-scale figure sets

Article Summary Sideshow Collectibles unveils The Exorcist Regan MacNeil 1/6 figure, inspired by Linda Blair’s 1973 horror icon.

The Exorcist collectible features Regan’s possessed look with rooted hair, wounds, bandaged wrists, and nightgown.

Collector Edition includes interchangeable hands, a floating Pazuzu head, and display base for eerie presentation.

Deluxe Edition adds alternate portraits, a bed scene for levitation poses, and ships August 2027 from Sideshow.

William Friedkin's The Exorcist terrified audiences when it arrived in theaters back in 1973. It would soon become one of the defining films in the genre of supernatural horror and demonic possession. At the center of the story is Regan MacNeil, played by Linda Blair, a young girl who has found herself at the center of the demonic possession, with a priest tasked with trying to cleanse her soul. Now, Sideshow Collectibles is bringing the horror icon to its sixth-scale figure line in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products. The Regan MacNeil figure recreates her possessed appearance with piercing yellow-green eyes, discolored teeth, sculpted wounds, and soft synthetic hair. She comes complete with her tailored blue-and-white nightgown and bandaged wrists, and stands roughly 9" tall.

Sideshow Collectibles is offering two versions, with the Collector Edition including three pairs of interchangeable hands, a floating Pazuzu head on a clear stand, and a black display base. Things get more dynamic with the Deluxe Edition, which adds alternate portraits and an entire bedroom display featuring a four-poster bed and a support system to help recreate Regan's infamous levitation scene. Pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles, with the Collector Edition priced at $290 and the Deluxe Edition at $395, and the set is scheduled to ship in August 2027.

The Exorcist Regan MacNeil Deluxe Sixth Scale Figure

"Sideshow, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), presents the Regan MacNeil Deluxe Sixth Scale Figure, a frightening horror collectible guaranteed to turn heads. This deluxe edition figure includes swap-out features, accessories, and a bed display base for the ultimate recreation of scenes from the chilling film The Exorcist (1973)."

"What an excellent day for an exorcism. The Regan MacNeil Deluxe Sixth Scale Figure captures the terrifying transformation of a child possessed by a demon. Choose between two portraits that reveal different stages of the demon's influence, each with a soft, synthetic hair application for a more lifelike appearance. Her less-possessed portrait has dark eyes, bleeding wounds, and a more natural complexion while her more-possessed portrait has piercing yellow-green eyes, discolored teeth, and mottled skin."

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