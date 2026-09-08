Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: Sideshow Collectibles, star wars

Sideshow Debuts Star Wars Premium Format Figure: Chewbacca and C-3PO

Sideshow Collectibles is returning to a galaxy far, far away with a brand-new Star Wars Premium Format Figure featuring Chewbacca and C-3PO

Article Summary Sideshow unveils a Star Wars Premium Format Figure of Chewbacca and C-3PO inspired by The Empire Strikes Back.

The statue recreates the Cloud City escape, with Chewbacca carrying a dismantled C-3PO as the Empire closes in.

This quarter-scale Star Wars collectible stands nearly 25 inches tall with detailed fur, droid parts, and a Bespin base.

Chewbacca and C-3PO are up for preorder now at $795, with payment plans available ahead of an August 2027 release.

Sideshow Collectibles is returning to a galaxy far, far away with a brand-new Star Wars Premium Format Figure. Collectors can return to the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, as the gang arrives on Cloud City only to discover that it's a trap! Sideshow is now bringing Chewbacca and C-3PO to life as they try to escape the Empire's pursuit. The statue captures an iconic moment from The Empire Strikes Back, as C-3PO is captured by Ugnaughts and dismantled, only to be rescued by Chewbacca, who tries to reassemble the protocol droid.

This iconic Star Wars moment is now faithfully captured by Sideshow Collectibles with an impressive 25-inch-tall statue featuring Chewbacca wielding an E-11 blaster, with C-3PO secured to his back. A lot of detail was put into the statue, from Chewbacca's flowing fur and C-3PO's shiny body to the Bespin-themed display base. Pre-orders for this glorious Star Wars Premium Format Figure are already live on Sideshow for a mighty $795. Payment plans are offered, with the Chewbacca and C-3PO set expected to release by August 2027

Star Wars – Chewbacca and C-3PO Premium Format Figure

"It's time for a daring escape from Cloud City! The Chewbacca™ and C-3PO™ Premium Format™ Figure unites a loyal Wookiee and a protocol droid in pieces as Imperial forces and bounty hunters close in on Bespin from all sides. Chewbacca holds an E-11 blaster taken from invading Stormtroopers while he carries the partly reconstructed C-3PO in a net on his back (soft fabric element included). The duo stands on a marble-white floor base with gold side accents mirroring Cloud City aesthetics seen in the film."

"This quarter-scale Star Wars collectible includes two fully detailed characters in one composition, measuring 24.68" tall x 14.24" wide x 17" deep (62.6 cm x 36.2 cm x 43.2 cm). Chewbacca's distinct, layered fur has been painstakingly sculpted and painted to capture his shaggy, imposing silhouette. He also wears his signature bandolier and satchel. C-3PO's complex droid components have been recreated and disassembled, giving fans a unique look at his technological structure."

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