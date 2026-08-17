Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: Marvel Comics, Sideshow Collectibles

Sideshow Reveals New Doctor Octopus Premium Format Figure

Step into the Marvel Comics universe: Sideshow Collectibles has unveiled a new Doctor Octopus Premium Format Figure — a 29-inch statue now available for pre-order.

Article Summary Doctor Octopus, the classic Marvel Comics Spider-Man villain created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, gets a new spotlight.

Sideshow reveals a Doctor Octopus Premium Format Figure, standing nearly 29 inches tall with dynamic sculpted tentacles.

The Marvel statue features Doc Ock’s classic green-and-yellow costume, modern mechanical details, and a themed rooftop base.

Doctor Octopus pre-orders are live at Sideshow for $885, with the Premium Format Figure set for a 2027 release window.

Doctor Octopus first appeared in Marvel Comics in 1963's The Amazing Spider-Man #3. He was created by Stan Lee and artist Steve Ditko and has become one of Spider-Man's most iconic and legendary villains. Otto Octavius was a brilliant scientist who was injured during a laboratory accident involving mechanical tentacles that fused to his body. The trauma transformed him from a brilliant scientist into a dangerous criminal mastermind, and now it is up to Spider-Man to take him down a few notches.

Sideshow Collectibles is now bringing the madness of Doctor Octopus to life with a brand-new 29-inch-tall statue, highly detailed and ready for your Marvel Comics display. A tremendous amount of craftsmanship and attention to detail has gone into this Spider-Man-themed statue, which showcases Doctor Octopus in his classic green-and-yellow outfit, his tentacles poised to attack. Sideshow has given this iconic Marvel Comics villain its own unique touches, including detailed tentacles, his signature belt, and much more. Pre-orders for this impressive statue are already live through Sideshow Collectibles for $885, with an expected release between April and August 2027.

Sideshow – Doctor Octopus Premium Format Figure

"Measuring 28.95 inches tall x 16.45 inches wide x 16.82 inches deep (73.5 cm x 41.8 cm x 42.7 cm), the Doctor Octopus Premium Format™ Figure showcases a mad scientist in pursuit of more power. Dr. Otto Octavius isn't constrained by ethical or physical boundaries as he bursts out of his laboratory rooftop with metal arms reaching like tentacles to capture an irritating, itsy-bitsy Spider-Man. Bonded to the researcher's brain, these terrifying technological enhancements will help him capture and confine his New York City nemesis."

"This fully sculpted Doc Ock collectible depicts him at the pinnacle of scientific achievement. As Sideshow's very first full take on the character, this Marvel statue blends his classic comic appearance with modern mechanical designs. The Octavius Industries-inspired base even utilizes Greenwich Village architectural aesthetics as both an homage to the story setting as well as a nod to iconic city styles."

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