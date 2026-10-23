Posted in: Collectibles, Star Ace Toys | Tagged: silent hill, star ace toys

Silent Hill Pyramid Head (Deluxe Version) 1/6 Scale Figure Revealed

Star Ace Toys steps into the darkness as they debut their new Silent Hill Pyramid Head (Deluxe Version) Sixth Scale Figure

Article Summary Star Ace Toys unveils a Silent Hill Pyramid Head Deluxe 1/6 scale figure inspired by the upcoming Return to Silent Hill film.

The Silent Hill collectible stands 15.74 inches tall with a rusted helmet, sculpted bandages, and painted scars and bruises.

Deluxe Silent Hill Pyramid Head includes five interchangeable hands, the Great Knife, and an exclusive diorama base.

Pre-orders are live at Sideshow for $290, with the Silent Hill Pyramid Head Deluxe figure slated to ship in March 2027.

The fog is rolling in, and something truly horrifying is emerging from the darkness! Few video game horror icons are as instantly recognizable as Pyramid Head, the terrifying executioner from Capcom's Silent Hill 2. Known in the games as the Red Pyramid Thing, this monstrous creature has become one of the franchise's most enduring symbols of psychological horror. He features a massive triangular helmet, bloodstained butcher's apron, and enormous Great Knife. Pyramid Head goes on to represent the guilt, punishment, and inner torment of the protagonist, James Sunderland.

Now, Star Ace Toys is bringing this infamous horror icon to life with a new Deluxe Sixth-Scale Figure inspired by Christophe Gans' upcoming film Return to Silent Hill! Standing 15.74 inches tall, this wicked collectible captures Pyramid Head's unsettling appearance with a rusted, blood-streaked helmet, sculpted bandages, and painted scars and bruising. Besides the impressive sculpt, Star Ace Toys has given him five interchangeable hands, his Great Knife, and an exclusive Deluxe Version diorama base that features blood-soaked stone and twisted iron bars. Pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for $290, with an estimated shipping window of March 2027.

Silent Hill: Pyramid Head (Deluxe Version) Sixth Scale Figure

"Made iconic in Silent Hill 2, the seminal survival horror game, Pyramid Head now stalks the screen in Christophe Gans' live-action film Return to Silent Hill. Star Ace Toys is proud to bring the silent executioner of Silent Hill to life in 1/6 scale, and he is the first figure in our Return to Silent Hill line. His towering, brutal helmet hides any trace of a face and announces judgment before he takes a single step."

"It is recreated just as it appears in the film, and once it's on your shelf it's hard to look away from. Beneath it, sculpted bandages wrap a heavily muscled torso, painted with veining, bruising and scarring that rewards a close look. The Deluxe Version includes everything in the Standard Version along with an exclusive diorama base, a slab of blood-soaked stone crowned by twisted iron bars torn apart in the center, as if something forced its way through."

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