Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: Ghost Face, NECA

Slay the Holidays with NECA's Ultimate Santa Ghost Face Figure

Unbox some gore this holiday season as NECA has unveiled the Ultimate Santa Ghost Face, its newest horror figure.

Article Summary NECA’s Ultimate Santa Ghost Face figure gives the iconic killer a festive makeover with a soft-goods Santa robe.

Based on the licensed Fun World holiday Ghost Face design, this release is not tied to any specific Scream movie.

The 7-inch Ultimate Ghost Face includes interchangeable heads, masks, hands, knives, lights, and holiday weapons.

NECA’s Santa Ghost Face arrives at Target in July 2026 for $37.99, adding a seasonal twist to horror collections.

Ghost Face is getting into the holiday spirit with a creepy new Ultimate collectible figure from NECA. The Ultimate Santa's Slay Scream action figure is here to give the iconic slasher a festive makeover, swapping his traditional black robe for a Santa-inspired outfit. The iconic slasher might be dressing up this time, but NECA keeps the unmistakable Ghost Face mask and sinister style fans know so well perfectly intact. Inspired by the officially licensed Fun World holiday Ghost Face design rather than a specific Scream movie, the figure blends Christmas cheer with classic horror.

This new festive slasher is packed with holiday cheer, featuring festive lights, sharpened, bloody candy canes, and icicles. He will also feature two chrome knives, a mini Ghost Face toy, and four swappable masks: red & green chrome, candy cane, and classic white with a slip-on red mask. Similar to the original Ultimate figure, the Inferno edition, and the upcoming Ultimate Ghost Face Returns, this figure expands the Scream mythos even further. The Santa version offers a fun seasonal twist to your horror collection, and this slaying Santa is set to release in July 2026 at Target Stores with a $37.99 price tag.

NECA – Ultimate Santa Ghost Face 7" Scale Figure

"Happy Horrordays from NECA! This year, terror is getting a yuletide twist with Ultimate Santa's Slay Ghost Face, based on the iconic Fun World® costume and masks. This festive fiend is here to spread some holiday fear and deck the halls—with blood from those on his naughty list. This 7-inch scale action figure wears a soft goods Santa robe and comes with a holiday haul of weapons and accessories: interchangeable hands, heads, and face plate masks (red chrome, green chrome, candy cane, and classic white)."

"Plus, Christmas lights, sharpened bloody candy cane and icicle, classic chrome knife, green-hilted chrome knife, and mini Santa Ghost Face toy. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with opening front flap, complete with retro-inspired holiday artwork. Have yourself a scary little Christmas!"

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