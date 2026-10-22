Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: godzilla, halloween, Universal Monsters

Slay this Halloween with Some of These Must-Have Horror Collectibles

A new Halloween gift guide featuring Universal Monsters, Godzilla figures, and JAKKS Pacific's Doll Haus of Dread is here

Article Summary Discover Halloween collectibles for every horror fan, from Universal Monsters tins to stylish slasher-inspired dolls.

Shop Factory Entertainment’s vintage Universal Monsters tin totes, featuring Frankenstein and Creature designs.

Find Bandai Godzilla figures with mix-and-match parts, egg transformations, and playful kaiju collectible appeal.

See why JAKKS Pacific’s Doll Haus of Dread gives Halloween icons like Ghost Face and Jason a bold new look.

Halloween is the perfect excuse to add a little monster mayhem to your collection, and this year's lineup of toys and collectibles has something for horror fans of all kinds. Whether you're shopping for a classic movie-monster enthusiast, a Godzilla fan, or someone who likes their horror icons with a fashionable twist, these four picks deserve a spot on your spooky season shopping list.

Factory Entertainment's Universal Monsters Tins Arise

Who says lunchboxes are just for school? Factory Entertainment is bringing classic horror nostalgia to collectors with its Universal Monsters tin totes, featuring artwork inspired by legendary creatures from the golden age of horror. Designs include Frankenstein's Monster and the Creature from the Black Lagoon, making these metal collectibles a fun addition to any monster fan's display. Measuring approximately 8.6 inches long, these compact totes offer a vintage-inspired look that works just as well on a shelf as it does for storing small collectibles. With prices around $17–$20 depending on the design and retailer, they're also an affordable way to give a little classic horror history this Halloween.

Build the Ultimate Kaiju with Bandai's Godziburst Figures

For fans who prefer their monsters stomping through cities rather than haunting old castles, Bandai's Godziburst line is ready to unleash some kaiju chaos. Featuring characters such as Ultra Burning Godzilla, Plasma SpaceGodzilla, Thunder Godzilla, Infinite Lance Gigan, and Mechagodzilla, these colorful figures put a fresh spin on the legendary franchise. Standing approximately 3.5 inches tall, the figures feature interchangeable parts that let fans mix and match components to create their own monstrous combinations. Packaging also includes a QR code unlocking short animated episodes, adding another layer of fun. With an MSRP of $9.99 each, they're an excellent choice for younger fans and collectors looking to build a miniature monster army.

Crack Some Godzilla Eggs with Bandai's Scramble Figures

Godzilla doesn't always have to be terrifying. Bandai's Godzilla Scramble figures give the King of the Monsters and his kaiju companions a much sillier makeover, with playful designs inspired by everything from zebra stripes to ice cream and hamburgers. Each figure folds into an egg-shaped form, adding a fun transformation gimmick to this unusual take on the franchise. There's also a rare chase figure to hunt down, making these an entertaining option for collectors who enjoy a little mystery with their monster merchandise. At around $9.99 each, these figures offer an accessible gift for Godzilla fans who appreciate something a little different.

Beware JAKKS Pacific's Doll Haus of Dread!

Lastly, for horror fans who want their favorite movie villains dressed to kill, JAKKS Pacific's Doll Haus of Dread brings a fashionable twist to some of cinema's most recognizable nightmares. The debut collection includes Ghost Face from Scream, Billy the Puppet from Saw, Jason Voorhees, and Pinhead from Hellraiser. Each 11-inch fashion doll features franchise-inspired clothing, signature accessories, and nine points of articulation. There's even a limited-edition Ghost Face variant with a bling-encrusted mask available exclusively through Walmart.com.

Priced at $39.97 each, these dolls are designed for collectors who want to celebrate their favorite horror icons in a completely different style. They're a particularly fun Halloween gift for anyone who loves horror movies but wants something beyond the usual action figure. Whether you're filling a shelf with Universal's classic creatures, building a colorful kaiju army, or giving horror villains a fashion makeover, these collectibles offer plenty of ways to make Halloween a little more monstrous.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!